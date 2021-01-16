Chan returnees

By Andrew Mwanguhya More by this Author

Every so often, inexperience is talked of when Uganda Cranes are vying for or are in major international tournaments.

The same will definitely come up if Uganda progress from the group of this year’s African Nations Championship (Chan) for the first time in five attempts.

The same will, however, not be said of the Cranes when it comes to the frequency at the event.

This will be Uganda’s fifth appearance in the tournament’s sixth edition albeit with nothing to show for beyond the group stage.

But they will at least count on the know-how of some of the soldiers that have been here before.

Doesn’t get bigger

And they don’t get bigger than the man in charge of executing the mission to progress. Johny McKinstry, the Cranes coach, will be returning to Chan for the second time having led Rwanda to the quarterfinals in 2016.

The difference between teams at Chan are not so great,” McKinstry said earlier, “So it’s a challenge for us to go far in the tournament.”

McKinstry will also be boosted by experience from five of his players that have been at the finals before.

Denis Iguma will be making his third appearance having played at Sudan 2011 and South Africa 2014.

Fellow defender Mustafa Mujuzzi will be returning after his debut tournament at Morocco 2018, with Muhammad Shaban and Milton Karisa also featuring at the same edition. Midfielder is also returning after his showing at South Africa 2014.

Advertisement

Uganda open their campaign on Monday against Rwanda, with McKinstry coming up against his former team.

Chan defending champions Morocco and Togo are Uganda’s other opponents. The top two in the group will progress to the last eight in Cameroon.

Total Chan Groups

GROUP A: Cameroon, Mali, Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe

GROUP B: Libya, DR Congo, Congo, Niger

GROUP C: Rwanda, Uganda, Morocco, Togo

GROUP D: Zambia, Guinea, Namibia, Tanzania

CHAN 2021, GROUP C FIXTURES

Monday: Rwanda vs Uganda, 10pm

January 22: Uganda vs Togo, 10pm

January 26: Uganda vs Morocco, 10pm

CRANES FINAL 25-MAN SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Lukwago Charles (KCCA FC, 1), Mutakubwa Joel (Kyetume FC, 18), Alionzi Legason Nafian (URA FC, 19), Ikara Tom (Police C, 20)

Defenders: Hassan Muhamud (Police FC, 2), Kayondo Abdu Aziizi (Vipers SC, 3), Mujuzi Musitafa (Kyetume FC, 4), Ssenjobe Eric (Police FC, 5), Iguma Denis (KCCA FC, 12), Willa Paul (Vipers SC, 15), Lwaliwa Halid (Vipers SC, 21), Mbowa Paul Patrick (URA FC, 24)

Midfielders: Mawejje Tonny (Police FC, 6), Kagimu Shafik Kuchi (URA FC, 8), Anukani Bright (KCCA FC, 14), Kyeyune Saidi (URA FC, 16), Byaruhanga Bobosi (Vipers SC, 22), Watambala Abdu Karim (Vipers SC, 25)

Forwards: Ojera Joachim (URA FC, 7), Brian Aheebwa (KCCA FC, 9), Ocen Ben (Police FC, 10), Ssekajugo (Wakiso Giants FC, 11), Orit Ibrahim (Vipers SC, 13), Jagason Muhammad Shaban (Vipers SC, 17), Karisa Milton (Vipers SC, 23).

Players from past Chan

Mustafa Mujuzzi – Morocco 2018

Denis Iguma – Sudan 2011, South Africa 2014

Saidi Kyeyune – South Africa 2014

Milton Karisa – Morocco 2018

Muhammad Shaban – Morocco 2018

amwanguhya@ug.nationmedia.com