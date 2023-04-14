Chelangat eyes Budapest ticket in Enschede

By now, for many, Mercyline Chelangat is a forgotten lady and understandably so.

A lot of water has gone under bridge ever since she powered to a bronze medal over the 10000m final at the Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast during the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Queensland, Australia.

Chelangat became a mother in 2020 but she surprised many when she worked hard to qualify for the 10000m event at the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Japan the following year.

Changes brought by motherhood forced new aspirations for the runner and there were consistent interactions with her Dutch management at Global Sports Communication in Nijmegen to switch focus to the road.

And over time, a new training programme meant Chelangat focused on endurance, inevitably dropping a bit of speed as she slowly departed the track.

Her results at last year’s Oregon World Championships in the USA and at this year’s World Cross-country Championships in Bathurst, Australia explain that.

Inevitably, it is no surprise that Chelangat will on Sunday debut over the 42km distance when she lines-up in the women’s elite field at the Enschede Marathon in the Netherlands.

“I am ready,” she said in a brief chat before departing Entebbe in company of her training Filex Chemongesi on Wednesday night. “The body is fine,” she said with her customary smile.

Chelangat has been preparing for this moment. Over the past two years, she has competed in seven half-marathons, finishing in the top four places bar the 21km race in Portuguese capital Lisbon in 2021.

Last year, Chelangat raised the bar higher by winning the Poznań Half-Marathon in Poland and the Kampala Half-Marathon before wrapping up 2022 with third place at the Kolkata 25K in India.

Her 21km personal best is one hour, eight minutes and 27 seconds after finishing fourth at the 2021 Barcelona Half-Marathon in Spain.

She hopes to get it right the first time by beating the qualifying standard of two hours and 28 minutes to qualify for August’s Budapest World Championships in Hungary.

In case she produces a class act, a ticket to the Paris 2024 Olympics in France is available at a higher targeted time of 2:26:50. “I want to qualify for both Budapest and the Paris Olympics. It is achievable,” she added.

Event organiser Herman Moelard says Chelangat is actually primed to attack the course record time of 2:21:08 set by Maurine Chepkemoi of Kenya last year. “God knows,” Chelangat reacted.

There are three quota slots to Budapest for Ugandan female marathoners via a window open from December 1, 2021 to May 30 and only Rebecca Cheptegei and Linet Chebet have qualified.

UGANDANS IN ACTION - SUNDAY

Rotterdam Marathon: Bernard Cheptoch (Pacer)

Enschede Marathon: Mercyline Chelangat, Filex Chemongesi (42km)

CHELANGAT AT A GLANCE

Date of birth: December 17, 1997

Major events: 10000m, Half-marathon

Personal Bests: 31:15.05 (10000m), 1:08:27 (21km)

Manager: Valentijn Trouw

Management: Global Sports Communication

Major Honour: 2018 10000m Commonwealth bronze

2023 BUDAPEST WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S MARATHON - TEAM UGANDA QUALIFICATION

1 Rebecca Cheptegei; Abu Dhabi Marathon (4th, 2:22:47 on Dec 17, 2022)

2 Linet Chebet; Madrid Marathon (4th, 2:26:22 on Apr 24, 2022)