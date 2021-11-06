Chemonges bids to improve craft

From the time Stephen Kiprotich won gold at the 2012 London Olympics and the 2013 Moscow World Championships, a generation of marathoners was inspired.

The men’s 42km race is now the most difficult event for any Ugandan to qualify for a major championship because the three available quota places are always tightly contested.

Already, six men, including Filex Chemonges, have beaten the qualifying standard of two hours, 11 minutes and 30 seconds for next July’s World Athletics Championships set for Oregon, US.

Chemonges posted 2:09:59 in ninth place at the NN Enschede Marathon in the Netherlands on April 18 but he is ranked fifth on that list in order of fastest times. And the national record holder flew out of the country on Thursday to Spain with an intent to improve that when he lines-up for the Barcelona Marathon tomorrow.

“The Lord is my provider in this world,” reads the message accompanying his profile phone via his WhatsApp contact.

Chemonges, who trains in the company of Kiprotich and Jackson Kiprop in Kapchorwa, holds the national record at 2:05:12 after he came third at the 2019 Toronto Marathon in Canada.

To better his chances to Oregon, he may need to dip under two hours and eight minutes and the NN Running Team runner is encouraged by his preparations.

“Training has been good,” he said before departure. The Barcelona course is, however, reportedly hilly.

Besides struggling in humid conditions to finish a distant 51st at the Tokyo Olympics in Sapporo, Japan back in August, Chemonges had never finished below 10th in his marathon career.

In case he fails to improve his time in Enschede, Chemonges has up to May 29, 2022, to improve.

Qualified for Worlds