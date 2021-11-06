Chemonges bids to improve craft

Hopeful. Chemonges is looking to better his fortunes. PHOTO/NN RUNNING

By  Allan Darren Kyeyune

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

Tight race. Marathon national record holder Chemonges knows he must run a fast race, probably a sub-2:07 or lower to stand a chance of a ticket to the Oregon Worlds.

From the time Stephen Kiprotich won gold at the 2012 London Olympics and the 2013 Moscow World Championships, a generation of marathoners was inspired.
The men’s 42km race is now the most difficult event for any Ugandan to qualify for a major championship because the three available quota places are always tightly contested.
Already, six men, including Filex Chemonges, have beaten the qualifying standard of two hours, 11 minutes and 30 seconds for next July’s World Athletics Championships set for Oregon, US.

