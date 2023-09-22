Cheptegei, Kiplimo poised for top Uspa Awards
Following negotiations, the Uspa Gala presented by Nile Special will combine and honour the country’s best sportsmen of 2021 and 2022 on Saturday at Imperial Royale Hotel.
The occasion seemed to have been forgotten. Several Ugandans athletes have asked, not once, not twice about the Uganda Sports Press Association (Uspa) Awards Gala.
The annual ceremony received set-backs punctuated by Covid-19 in 2020 and then a change of guard from former Uspa president Patriq Kanyomozi to incumbent Moses Alsayed Lubega.
The event, at last, arrives still a week late having initially been slated for September 16. “The date was amended to ensure we cover all the necessary details for the day,” said Lubega.
“We expect over 500 guests and plan to ensure the gathering gets the attention and grandeur it deserves,” he added.
The ceremony coded black tie is set to crown the best Sports Personality for 2021 and 2022. For 2021, Olympic medallists Joshua Cheptegei, Peruth Chemutai and Jacob Kiplimo lead the short list with Cricket Cranes’ all-rounder Dinesh Nakrani.
Cheptegei is the favourite here after winning 5000m gold and 10000m silver medals during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics at the National Stadium in the Japanese capital two years ago.
At the same championship, Chemutai became the first-ever Ugandan female to medal at the Olympics after she stunned the field to win the 3000m steeplechase gold medal with a national record and personal best time of nine minutes and 1.45 seconds.
Kiplimo in particular won the 10000m bronze medal, finishing behind Cheptegei and champion Ethiopian Selemon Barega. Meanwhile, Nakrani was nominated after emerging as the highest wicket taker in international cricket with 30 wickets that year.
For the 2022 top accolade, Kiplimo faces his step brother Victor Kiplangat, golfer Ronald Rugumayo and rugby player Charlotte Mudoola.
Kiplimo, who will run as a pacemaker for Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge at the Berlin Marathon in Germany tomorrow, is the favourite after winning 10000m bronze at the Oregon World Athletics Championships in Eugene, USA before sealing the 5000m and 10000m double at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in England last year.
Kiplangat had initially opened Uganda’s medal count with marathon gold in Birmingham. Professional golfer Rugumayo did not miss a cut at any of the nine local events he played in 2022, finishing among the top-10 in 11 of 13 events in total.
Rugumayo won at the Equity Rwenzori Open at Tooro Club, at the Uganda Golf Club (UGC) Ladies Open and at the White Horse Inn Kabale Open.
His biggest achievement was a second-place finish at the Uganda Professionals Open at the par-72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa last October.
Experienced Mudoola won the central region and national rugby 7s title and the 15s league with Black Pearls.
NILE SPECIAL USPA AWARDS OF 2022
NOMINEES
Sports Personality of the Year Award: Jacob Kiplimo, Victor Kiplangat, Ronald Rugumayo, Charlotte Mudoola
Team of the year Award: Uganda Rugby 7s Team, Black Pearls, UCU Lady Canons, She Corporate, National Ludo Team, Cricket Cranes T20 team
Sports Event of the Year Award: Rugby Africa 7s, ICC Challenge League B (second round), 2022 East Africa University Games - Ndejje University, 2022 Uganda Golf Open, 2022 Uganda International Para-Badminton Championship
Lifetime achievement award: TBA
NILE SPECIAL USPA AWARDS OF 2021
NOMINEES
Sports Personality of the Year Award: Joshua Cheptegei, Peruth Chemutai, Jacob Kiplimo, Dinesh Nakrani
Team of the Year Award: Express FC, Silverbacks, U20 men’s soccer team, She Cranes
Sports Event of the Year Award: Rugby Africa Cup, Uganda Golf Open
ROLL OF HONOUR (2021 & 2022)
BEST SPORTSMEN - INDIVIDUAL AWARD WINNERS
Rugby
Men: Adrian Kasito & Philip Wokorach
Women: Grace Auma & Charlotte Mudoola
Cricket
Women: Rita Musamali & Janet Mbabazi
Men: Dinesh Nakrani & Riazat Ali Shah
Golf
Men: Ronald Rugumayo (2)
Women: Irene Nakalembe & Martha Babirye
Football
Women: Daisy Nakaziro & Phiona Nabbumba
Men: Eric Kambale & Milton Kariisa
Woodball
Women: Joan Mukova & Joyce Nalubega
Men: Thomas Kedi (2)
Boxing
Men: Shadir Musa & Yusuf Nkobeza
Netball
Women: Mary Nuba & Joan Nampungu
Swimming
Women: Kirabo Namutebi (2)
Men: Tendo Mukalazi & Jesse Sengonzi
Motorsport Rally Crew
2021: Yasin Nasser & Ali Katumba
2022: Bayron Rugumuka & Hakim Mawanda
Volleyball
Women: Maureen Mwamula (2)
Men: Daudi Okello & Ivan Ongom
Basketball
Women: Rose Akon (2022)
Men: Arthur Kaluma & Tony Drileba
Hockey
Women: Doreen Asiimwe & Lucky Akello
Men: Solomon Mutalya & Shafic Byamukama
Pool
Women: Rashida Muteesi & Lukia Nayiga
Men: Mansoor Bwanika & Ibra Sejjemba
Badminton
Women: Husinah Kobugabe (2)
Men: Brian Kasirye (2)
Athletics
Men: Joshua Cheptegei & Jacob Kiplimo
Women: Peruth Chemutai & Prisca Chesang
Weightlifting
Men: Davis Niyoyita (2)
Cycling
Women: Mary Alepa (2021)
Men: Charles Kagimu (2022)
Table Tennis (2021)
Pavin Nangozi (Minor)
Men: Shadrak Washuku
Women: Ritah Nakumisa
Motocross (2021)
Miguel Katende (Minor)
Darts (2022)
Women: Sarah Makanga
Men: Job Odoi
Handball (2022)
Women: Lilian Achola
Men: Daniel Bongomin
Chess (2022)
Women: Shakirah Ampairwe
Men: Haruna Nsubuga
Tennis (2022)
Women: Winnie Birungi
Ludo (2022)
Women: Beth Nagadya
Body building (2022)
Men: Godfrey Lubega
USPA TOP AWARD - CAST OF WINNERS
2020: No Sport (Covid-19)
2019: Joshua Cheptegei (Athletics)
2018: Joshua Cheptegei (Athletics)
2017: David Emong (Para-athletics)
2016: Denis Onyango (Football)
2015: Ronald Otile (Golf)
2014: Peace Proscovia (Netball)
2013: Stephen Kiprotich (Athletics)
2012: Stephen Kiprotich (Athletics)
2011: Susan Muwonge (Motorsport)
2010: Moses Kipsiro (Athletics)
2009: MTN Heathens (Rugby)
2008: Moses Kipsiro (Athletics)
2007: Moses Kipsiro (Athletics)
2006: Boniface Kiprop (Athletics)
2005: Dorcus Inzikuru (Athletics)
2004: Kassim Ouma (Boxing)
2003: Boniface Kiprop (Athletics)
2002: Dorcus Inzikuru (Athletics)
2001: Charlie Lubega (Motor Rally)
2000: Dorcus Inzikuru (Athletics)
1999: Charles Muhangi (Motor Rally)
1998: Emma Katto (Motor Rally)
1997: Catherine Webombesa (Athletics)
1996: Davis Kamoga (Athletics)
1995: Railways Handball Team (Handball)
1994: Julius Acon (Athletics)
1993: Rosette Musoke (Table Tennis)
1992: Francis Ogola (Athletics)
1991: Fred Muteweta (Boxing)
1990: Uganda Cranes (Football)
1989: Uganda Cranes (Football)
1988: She Cranes (Netball)
1987: Justin Arop (Javelin)
1974: Polly Ouma (Football)