Cheptegei, Kiplimo poised for top Uspa Awards

The occasion seemed to have been forgotten. Several Ugandans athletes have asked, not once, not twice about the Uganda Sports Press Association (Uspa) Awards Gala.

The annual ceremony received set-backs punctuated by Covid-19 in 2020 and then a change of guard from former Uspa president Patriq Kanyomozi to incumbent Moses Alsayed Lubega.

Following negotiations, the Uspa Gala presented by Nile Special will combine and honour the country’s best sportsmen of 2021 and 2022 on Saturday at Imperial Royale Hotel.

The event, at last, arrives still a week late having initially been slated for September 16. “The date was amended to ensure we cover all the necessary details for the day,” said Lubega.

“We expect over 500 guests and plan to ensure the gathering gets the attention and grandeur it deserves,” he added.

The ceremony coded black tie is set to crown the best Sports Personality for 2021 and 2022. For 2021, Olympic medallists Joshua Cheptegei, Peruth Chemutai and Jacob Kiplimo lead the short list with Cricket Cranes’ all-rounder Dinesh Nakrani.

Cheptegei is the favourite here after winning 5000m gold and 10000m silver medals during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics at the National Stadium in the Japanese capital two years ago.

At the same championship, Chemutai became the first-ever Ugandan female to medal at the Olympics after she stunned the field to win the 3000m steeplechase gold medal with a national record and personal best time of nine minutes and 1.45 seconds.

Kiplimo in particular won the 10000m bronze medal, finishing behind Cheptegei and champion Ethiopian Selemon Barega. Meanwhile, Nakrani was nominated after emerging as the highest wicket taker in international cricket with 30 wickets that year.

For the 2022 top accolade, Kiplimo faces his step brother Victor Kiplangat, golfer Ronald Rugumayo and rugby player Charlotte Mudoola.

Kiplimo, who will run as a pacemaker for Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge at the Berlin Marathon in Germany tomorrow, is the favourite after winning 10000m bronze at the Oregon World Athletics Championships in Eugene, USA before sealing the 5000m and 10000m double at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in England last year.

Kiplangat had initially opened Uganda’s medal count with marathon gold in Birmingham. Professional golfer Rugumayo did not miss a cut at any of the nine local events he played in 2022, finishing among the top-10 in 11 of 13 events in total.

Rugumayo won at the Equity Rwenzori Open at Tooro Club, at the Uganda Golf Club (UGC) Ladies Open and at the White Horse Inn Kabale Open.

His biggest achievement was a second-place finish at the Uganda Professionals Open at the par-72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa last October.

Experienced Mudoola won the central region and national rugby 7s title and the 15s league with Black Pearls.

NILE SPECIAL USPA AWARDS OF 2022

NOMINEES

Sports Personality of the Year Award: Jacob Kiplimo, Victor Kiplangat, Ronald Rugumayo, Charlotte Mudoola

Team of the year Award: Uganda Rugby 7s Team, Black Pearls, UCU Lady Canons, She Corporate, National Ludo Team, Cricket Cranes T20 team

Sports Event of the Year Award: Rugby Africa 7s, ICC Challenge League B (second round), 2022 East Africa University Games - Ndejje University, 2022 Uganda Golf Open, 2022 Uganda International Para-Badminton Championship

Lifetime achievement award: TBA

NILE SPECIAL USPA AWARDS OF 2021

NOMINEES

Sports Personality of the Year Award: Joshua Cheptegei, Peruth Chemutai, Jacob Kiplimo, Dinesh Nakrani

Team of the Year Award: Express FC, Silverbacks, U20 men’s soccer team, She Cranes

Sports Event of the Year Award: Rugby Africa Cup, Uganda Golf Open

ROLL OF HONOUR (2021 & 2022)

BEST SPORTSMEN - INDIVIDUAL AWARD WINNERS

Rugby

Men: Adrian Kasito & Philip Wokorach

Women: Grace Auma & Charlotte Mudoola

Cricket

Women: Rita Musamali & Janet Mbabazi

Men: Dinesh Nakrani & Riazat Ali Shah

Golf

Men: Ronald Rugumayo (2)

Women: Irene Nakalembe & Martha Babirye

Football

Women: Daisy Nakaziro & Phiona Nabbumba

Men: Eric Kambale & Milton Kariisa

Woodball

Women: Joan Mukova & Joyce Nalubega

Men: Thomas Kedi (2)

Boxing

Men: Shadir Musa & Yusuf Nkobeza

Netball

Women: Mary Nuba & Joan Nampungu

Swimming

Women: Kirabo Namutebi (2)

Men: Tendo Mukalazi & Jesse Sengonzi

Motorsport Rally Crew

2021: Yasin Nasser & Ali Katumba

2022: Bayron Rugumuka & Hakim Mawanda

Volleyball

Women: Maureen Mwamula (2)

Men: Daudi Okello & Ivan Ongom

Basketball

Women: Rose Akon (2022)

Men: Arthur Kaluma & Tony Drileba

Hockey

Women: Doreen Asiimwe & Lucky Akello

Men: Solomon Mutalya & Shafic Byamukama

Pool

Women: Rashida Muteesi & Lukia Nayiga

Men: Mansoor Bwanika & Ibra Sejjemba

Badminton

Women: Husinah Kobugabe (2)

Men: Brian Kasirye (2)

Athletics

Men: Joshua Cheptegei & Jacob Kiplimo

Women: Peruth Chemutai & Prisca Chesang

Weightlifting

Men: Davis Niyoyita (2)

Cycling

Women: Mary Alepa (2021)

Men: Charles Kagimu (2022)

Table Tennis (2021)

Pavin Nangozi (Minor)

Men: Shadrak Washuku

Women: Ritah Nakumisa

Motocross (2021)

Miguel Katende (Minor)

Darts (2022)

Women: Sarah Makanga

Men: Job Odoi

Handball (2022)

Women: Lilian Achola

Men: Daniel Bongomin

Chess (2022)

Women: Shakirah Ampairwe

Men: Haruna Nsubuga

Tennis (2022)

Women: Winnie Birungi

Ludo (2022)

Women: Beth Nagadya

Body building (2022)

Men: Godfrey Lubega

USPA TOP AWARD - CAST OF WINNERS

2020: No Sport (Covid-19)

2019: Joshua Cheptegei (Athletics)

2018: Joshua Cheptegei (Athletics)

2017: David Emong (Para-athletics)

2016: Denis Onyango (Football)

2015: Ronald Otile (Golf)

2014: Peace Proscovia (Netball)

2013: Stephen Kiprotich (Athletics)

2012: Stephen Kiprotich (Athletics)

2011: Susan Muwonge (Motorsport)

2010: Moses Kipsiro (Athletics)

2009: MTN Heathens (Rugby)

2008: Moses Kipsiro (Athletics)

2007: Moses Kipsiro (Athletics)

2006: Boniface Kiprop (Athletics)

2005: Dorcus Inzikuru (Athletics)

2004: Kassim Ouma (Boxing)

2003: Boniface Kiprop (Athletics)

2002: Dorcus Inzikuru (Athletics)

2001: Charlie Lubega (Motor Rally)

2000: Dorcus Inzikuru (Athletics)

1999: Charles Muhangi (Motor Rally)

1998: Emma Katto (Motor Rally)

1997: Catherine Webombesa (Athletics)

1996: Davis Kamoga (Athletics)

1995: Railways Handball Team (Handball)

1994: Julius Acon (Athletics)

1993: Rosette Musoke (Table Tennis)

1992: Francis Ogola (Athletics)

1991: Fred Muteweta (Boxing)

1990: Uganda Cranes (Football)

1989: Uganda Cranes (Football)

1988: She Cranes (Netball)

1987: Justin Arop (Javelin)

1974: Polly Ouma (Football)