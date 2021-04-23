Cheptegei leads star field at the Sixth UAF Trials

By Allan Darren Kyeyune More by this Author

The prevailing restrictions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic are forcing the hands of many elite athletes around the globe, more importantly before the Tokyo Olympics.

In athletics, several individuals such as world 10000m champion Joshua Cheptegei are not yet certain of their itineraries.

And ahead of a busy track and field season, they will only have a clear programme, perhaps, by the end of this month.

To make the most of time now 97 days before he attempts to win the 10000m gold at the Olympic Games, Cheptegei will run at the sixth Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) Track and Field Championships in Namboole today.

He will lead a star-packed field that will be looking to qualify or consolidate slots to the forthcoming Tokyo Games, Africa Senior Championships and the World U-20 Championships.

“The reason is that we like to train a few times on the tartan track,” Cheptegei’s coach Addy Ruiter explained the decision to leave Kapchorwa for Namboole.

In the recent weeks, Cheptegei has been training at Chemwania grounds in Kween District in the company of an elite unit comprising 1500m national record holder Ronald Musagala, 3000m steeplechaser Boniface Sikowo and Stephen Kissa, among others.

Testing tartan

These as well as the Tokyo-bound women pair of Peruth Chemutai and Sarah Chelangat will all be at the outside Namboole tartan to test their speeds over the water-jump and 5000m races respectively.

“Also, a couple of athletes are having new spikes.

And before Tokyo, the athletes will have only a few opportunities to race because of Covid-19. So we need this race for extra rhythm,” Dutchman Ruiter explained the decision to bring his top runners to Namboole.

This will be Cheptegei’s first track race on home soil since winning the 5000m national title on July 7, 2016, before he headed to the Rio Olympics.

Furthermore, his return to Namboole is rather different. The current 5000m and 10000m world record holder will run a middle-distance race: the 1500m event.

“It is for speed,” said Ruiter.

Here, Cheptegei will face Musagala, Abu Mayanja and some Kenyans are in the fray too.

It is also the first time that Cheptegei is running this distance since posting 3:41.04 in second place at the Johannesburg Athletix Grand Prix in South Africa on March 1, 2018.

Similarly, other runners like Kissa, who recently posted 1:00:02 in sixth place at the Istanbul Marathon in Turkey on April 4, have priorities in Namboole.

“I am preparing my body to try to qualify for the 10000m to Tokyo later in the season,” he said in a recent chat.

Also, world 800m champion Halimah Nakaayi could face rising star Prisca Chesang over the two-lap event, while sprinter Shida Leni will have another attempt at the 400m ticket to the Tokyo Games.

Five years ago

