City Oilers focus on Al Ahly after debut defeat

City Oilers were always going to find the going tough against Angola’s Petro de Luanda in their first-ever Basketball Africa League (BAL) game.

And an 18-point defeat (89-71) when the two sides met Thursday night is what welcomed the Ugandan champions onto the table of men.

Falando Jones and James Justice Jr. scored 22 and 20 points respectively but these were insufficient against the Season Two finalists.

Oilers overcame a sluggish start that allowed Petro a 10-00 run and made the game a contest until the fourth frame.

Petro’s experience and depth came to the fore down the stretch to create daylight between the two sides.

Ahly awaits

Whereas the Oilers’ offence failed to click straight away against Petro, it eventually did with Jones, Justice Jr. and Titus Lual leading the way.

It was, however, Oilers’ inability to get stops that saw the game run away from them in the fourth frame.

Hosts Al Ahly will certainly present another stern test for the Ugandan champions, and going 0-2 might not be the best way to start a race to the top four in the tournament.

“We have to get back faster in transition, getting the ball moving more on offence and our communication need to get better defensively,” guard Tonny Drileba said ahead of the clash with Ahly on Saturday.

The Egyptian side, making their debut after missing the first two seasons, started the tournament with a commanding 92-74 win over Ferroviario da Beira on Wednesday and will be looking to set the pace by getting to two wins.

Oilers currently occupy the bottom spot on the six-team log and must move into the top four at the end of the Nile Conference action to progress to the playoffs slated for May 21-28 in Kigali, Rwanda.

Al Ahly, Petro and Cape Town Tigers are the three teams that started the competition with victories and occupy the top three positions.

Basketball Africa League

Nile Conference

Playing Saturday

Ferroviario vs. Petro de Luanda, 5pm