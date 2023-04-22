City Oilers off to Cairo for BAL

The City Oilers finally kicked the Basketball Africa League door open and will be part of Season Three of the competition.

Action in the Nile Conference tips off Wednesday, and the Oilers will have their eyes on being one of the top four sides to progress to the playoffs in Kigali, Rwanda.

From the team that made it through the qualifiers, Oilers have retained most of the players on the roster, including Americans Germaine Roebuck Jr., and Falando Jones and South Sudanese Ngor Barnaba.

A new addition James Justice Jr. will join the team and is expected to add scoring to the side.

Jones and Justice Junior will only join the team in Cairo.

The Oilers will also have a player from the NBA Academy who will join the team in Egypt.

Mandy Juruni’s charges held their last session in Uganda on Thursday.

“It’s going to be really tough,” Roebuck Jr. said before the team flew out.

Tough indeed

Going by what happened in the Sahara Conference in March, there are no guarantees at the top level.

Two teams that qualified automatically for the regular season, the Kwara Falcons of Nigeria and Season Two champions US Monastir, were eliminated in the regular season, while the two teams who went through the qualifying round, ABC and Stade Malien, moved on to the playoffs.

The Tunisian champions became the first BAL reigning champions to miss out on the playoffs.

After reaching the final day with a good 3-1 record, US Monastir fell to AS Douanes in the last game of the Sahara Conference to miss out on a ticket to Kigali.

Three wins can be enough to push the Oilers to progress to Kigali, but there are teams that got that number and still failed to make it, and Monastir is the perfect example.

The eight-time Ugandan champions will tip off their season against Petro de Luanda next Thursday.

Al Ahly of Egypt, Cape Town Tigers (South Africa), Ferroviário da Beira (Mozambique) and SLAC (Guinea) are the other side the Oilers will be competing against.

The top four teams will join Stade Malien, AS Douanes, REG and Abidjan Basket Club for the playoffs slated for May 21-28 at the BK Arena in Kigali.

Basketball Africa League

Nile Conference teams

Al Ahly (Egypt)

Cape Town Tigers (South Africa)

City Oilers (Uganda)

Petro de Luanda (Angola)

Ferroviarro da Beira (Mozambique)