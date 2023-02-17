Close call as Sport-S, Ndejje clash

The last time Ndejje Elites and Sport-S met, the latter was simply untouchable and made light work of the former in straight sets.

But KCCA’s 3-0 win over the Nsambya side in the last game of the first round changed the picture and look of the table.

It is now a race between defending champions Ndejje and Sport-S on who finishes top of the log at the end of the regular season.

The two face off on Saturday at the Old Kampala in a game that could decide who remains the top seed going into the playoffs.

“I expect a very tough game. But hoping to win by the end in the end,” Sport-S head coach Malic Damulira told Score ahead of the game.

“Definitely looks like a decider for who stays top when you look at the table standings,” he added.

The difference between Sport-S and Ndejje is just the number of sets lost. The table leaders have lost just eight while Ndejje have dropped nine along the way.

They are both on 26 points after 10 games and each will be looking to get the advantage.

“Whoever wins the game will be at the top of the table and most likely keep there till end of second round. So yes, I think it will be a decider,” Damulira reasoned.

Apart from that loss to Sport-S in the first round, Ronald Kitosi’s Elites have found their rhythm and kept Sport-S within touching distance. But this will be the toughest test of the season.

“You realize we are tied with the same points. The difference is small and whoever wins this weekend game will be automatically topping up the table,” Kitosi said.

It looks like a season of rebuilding for Ndejje, who lost senior players like Jesca Kaidu, Moreen Mwamula and Faith Magole at the end of last season.

They come up against a Sport-S side with arguably the best net and back court defence. Centre blockers Saidat Nnungi and Agnes Akanyo added a higher block to the team.

Catherine Ainembabazi is Ndejje’s weapon on offense and will have to be top of her game to penetrate the Sport-S block.



National Volleyball League

Saturday fixtures

M -Tigers vs. Nkumba -10am

M -OBB vs. Ndejje -12pm

W -Ndejje vs. Sport-S -2pm

M -KCCA vs. Nemostars -4pm

Sunday fixtures

W -Espoir vs. KCCA -10am

W -KAVC vs. Sport-S -12pm

M -Sky vs. Sport-S -2pm