Clubs should make most of Fufa waiver to sign new players until end of season

It is quite disturbing to hear that a player missed on registration for a new football season. There are a couple of reasons that lead to such moments. It might be attributed to ignorance of information about the transfer periods, challenges with technology, non-agreement of transfer fees and may be lack of desire to step on the pitch.



The past two years have been hit by Covid-19 pandemic which left the game deflated in the area of human resource. The impact was felt so hard across all areas. The administration and management of clubs were forced to come up with decisions based on the prevailing conditions. They would help in managing finances and also classify priority areas. It was a tough call, more so if it had to be with not signing new players or at worst releasing the workforce.

Players are the main actors of the game. They deserve all the attention on earth more so if it is an opportunity to be signed.

The post covid-19 era has witnessed a couple of players remain grounded without kicking a ball even when they wished to. The rules and regulations could not be bended until the interventions of the Fufa Executive Committee-the only supreme body with such authority to take decisions but all must be for sporting merit.

In respect to the impact of Covid-19 pandemic the following temporary provisions on player licensing were approved by the 26th Fufa Executive Committee for the rest of the 2021/22 season.

The provisions will give every club an opportunity to reinforce their squads for the period between now and the rest of the 2021/2022 season.

It is definite there will be challenges with the fitness levels of players who intend to sign on the dotted lines in this period as they have been missing on competitive matches.

It will call for maximum attention from the medical departments of each club on key details like hidden injuries or possible health issues amongst players.

The coaches will need to seek payers’ honesty as many will be going for those to improve their squads positively to either win them championships or save the team from the drop.

It can be disastrous if such ugly moments happen in the remaining part of the season.

If a club has not used up its quota and are willing to register a player, they are allowed to do so.

Players who are not registered by their clubs and hence are not playing, are eligible to be registered even for lower division clubs.

Players whose contracts have expired and want to move to another club are eligible to be registered.

Players who have mismatching details in their documents (Passport and National ID) are eligible to be registered. The NIRA Bio-data shall be the acceptable data.

Players with refugee status are eligible to be registered using their Government of Uganda Registration Documents. A wonderful decision by the FUFA Executive as this practice has been used around the globe by different clubs.

The Chief Executive Officers of various clubs need to put into consideration the duration of contracts they intend to sign with players.

With the provisions in place, the clubs need to be mindful that they are only applicable for the remaining part of the 2021/22 Season.

More importantly, too, the waiver does not apply to already licensed players, a club cannot start sign an active player from another club under the waiver.