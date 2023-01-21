Coach Dube looking to resurrect the giant in KAVC

The last time KAVC won the National Volleyball League, they were coached by a lady.

Shilla Omuriwe Buyungo guided the club to its fifth league title in 2014 and that is the last time KAVC tested league glory. What followed after her departure were years of blowing hot and cold for the Lugogo based side.

Winning another league title has looked like a wild imagination in the last few seasons where the club has even struggled to make it to the playoffs. But this season’s KAVC is different, hungry for success and can be referred to as serious title contenders.

Similar to 2014, they are coached by a lady this time round as well. Memory Dube came to Kampala as a sports teacher at Acacia International School and ended up with a job at Uganda’s oldest volleyball club. She told Score after her side’s 3-2 loss to table leaders Sport-S last Sunday that KAVC are in it to win it this season.

“It is ok to lose now if it prepares you better for what is to come in future,” the Zimbabwean told this paper at the Old Kampala Arena after a tightly contested clash that required a decisive set in which Sport-S showed their resolve to edge it.

The two sets KAVC got on Sunday are the only ones Sport-S have dropped this season and that further emphasises the strides made by the club since Dube’s arrival. The Nsambya outfit had made light work of everyone in the first eight games. Defending champions OBB are the only other side to have defeated KAVC who ended the first round with a 7-2 record and just three points behind the log leaders.

Who is Dube?

Dube is the second female to coach the KAVC senior men’s side and currently the only woman managing a men’s side in the top division. Hers is a unique story because she has never attempted to coach a women’s team at senior level.

Having coached men’s sides in Zimbabwe and Zambia, Dube found herself in Kampala as a sports teacher at Acacia International School and had no idea she would get the opportunity to coach volleyball at the top level.

Through Omuriwe, Dube was scouted to take up the role at KAVC and the rest is history. Born in Gwanda, Zimbabwe, Dube played volleyball as a setter for Highlanders Volleyball Club, Railstars Volleyball Club and Panthers Volleyball Club, all in her home country.

She started her career as a setter before switching to libero later on. Having started out as a netballer, transferring to a boarding school and being locked out of the school team led her to the volleyball court from where her journey to the top starts.

“It was like a blessing in disguise, the netball team closed me out and they didn't even want to see my skills. I feel like its was God’s appointment because the same week I landed on a volleyball court I was out for my first tournament,” she narrates.

The 41-year-old holds is a trained Sports Scientist from National University of Science and Technology, Zimbabwe. Born to late Bhekimpilo Dube and Girls Mdlomgwa, she is the only sports personality from her family. She played for the Zimbabwe national team between 2006 and 2011.

Journey to KAVC

Dube’s first interaction with Ugandan volleyball came at the Africa Club Championship where her side faced and lost 3-2 to Nemostars. Upon her arrival in Kampala, it was KAVC she first got to interact with at their training base in Lugogo.

Her friendship with Omuriwe opened up the KAVC opportunity.

“Someone reached out to Shila and wanted me to coach KAVC, up to now she has never told me who that person is.”

Omuriwe might be coaching the KCCA women’s team but she is KAVC through and through having played her volleyball with the club before coaching the men’s side to the 2014 league title. Her opinion still matters there.

“Memory is my friend and I was consulted. Because I know her personality and capabilities, she’s smart and focussed, give 100% when doing something, I just thought she would be a good fit for them,” the Volleyball Cranes tactician said.

Having finished the first round with a7-2 record and 23 points, just three behind leaders Sport-S, KAVC can dare to dream about winning another league title. There are nine more regular season games to come in the second round but Dube and her charges will be proud of the progress registered since her arrival.

In Geoffrey Onapa and Allan Ejiet, KAVC have threat on offence and will trouble any opponent in the league. Emmanuel Elanyu was one of the players in the 2014 squad that won the league and his return from a stint at Nemostars means KAVC have an experienced libero who adds good reception and cover defence.

Good with the boys

Dube serves both being nice and tough in equal measure. When the game serves off, she is the boss and the players have that in mind.

“Opposites attract and that is the case here. The boys know what is expected of them and I know when to be tough and when to be nice,” Dube says.

“I feel like boys are embarrassed when it is a woman shouting at them for not delivering so it is easy to get them to do the right thing. And by the way, did you know that they love impressing?”

“Instead of a male coach who would be tough on them, at time I just say tough luck, let’s get the next point. They are very respectful and respond well since the day I arrived.”

Libero Elanyu won the league under Omuriwe, who also coached him at the 2021 CAVB African Nations Championship. He understands what it takes to work under a female coach and is full of praise for the Zimbabwean.

“I have had the chance of being coached by both Shilla and Memory, the two ladies are both very professional and stick to their principles,” he said.

“The only difference between them and the men is that they tend to push more. There is no room for error and their look at the smallest of details,” he added.

“You can see what she is trying to do with KAVC now. She has a particular playing style she wants and it is working quite well when u look at where we are.”

Right company

In Uganda, Dube’s first friends were Omuriwe and KCB-Nkumba head coach Tonny Lakony. And for Lakony, he had instructions from Dube’s mentor and FIVB Instructor Thulani Maphosa to look after her.

Like Omuriwe, Dube is obsessed with game statistics and has hopes of coaching at an even higher level than just the Ugandan league.

“I want to go higher, hopefully get the chance to coach at the Africa Club Championship,” she dreams.

KAVC still have a mountain to climb in the race for this year’s title but going by their recent performances, talking about playing at the Africa Club Championship again is not a farfetched fantasy. It all starts with winning the league, though and Dube will be looking to replicate what her friend Omuriwe did in 2014.

Memory Dube

Date of Birth: November 10, 1981 (41 years)

Place of birth: Gwanda Hospital, Gwanda, Zimbabwe

Parents names: Mother (Girls Mdlongwa), Father (late Bhekimpilo Dube), Step Father (Simon Mdlongwa)

Marital status: Single

Schools attended: Mtshane Primary, Mtshabezi High School, National University of Science and Technology

Profession: Sports Teacher/ Sports Scientist

Place of work: Acacia International School Kampala

Occupation: Athletics Director

Teams played for: Highlanders Volleyball Club, Railstars Volleyball Club, Panthers Volleyball Club, Starz Volleyball Club

Teams coached: University of Zimbabwe (2016-2019), Chalube Zambia (2019-2021), Harare Province (National Youth Games 2007-2009)