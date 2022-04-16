Coach Mahatlane close to settled Cricket Cranes unit

Many coaches always desist from the temptation of singling out standout players and Cricket Cranes coach Laurence Mahatlane is one such gaffer.

But after the satisfying series against the elite Namibians, who are globally ranked 16th in T20 Internationals and 17th as an One Day International (ODI) nation, the former South Africa U-19 coach almost broke his code.

“This upward spiral was started by Steve (Tikolo). But as coaches, we don’t bowl and bat. We are just facilitators of the process. The credit must go to the players,” said the 45-year-old tactician after Uganda stunned Namibia by 3 wickets with three balls remaining to level the two-match Castle Lite 50-over Series 1-1 on Wednesday.

“I am excited to see these young men grow. It is very hard to single out anybody. But look at how (Simon) Ssesazi has batted with three half-centuries against a quality side like Namibia.

“See how young Juma Miyagi and Kyoto (Cosmas Kyewuta) bowled throughout and look at how brilliant Kenzo (Kenneth Waiswa) was in his first game as captain. We all know what Rizu (Riazat Ali Shah) and Dinesh (Nakrani) can do. These players deserve the glory.”

Ssesazi, a man reborn with just under a year as T20I batsman, was the first Ugandan to record 500 runs and also finished the tour as the top scorer with 218 from five innings at a commendable average of 43.8 and strike rate of more than 100 per cent.

Mahatlane, Uganda coach

Opening pace combo

Miyagi brought into the set-up after his heroics at the ICC U-19 World Cup in the West Indies last January gave a proper glimpse of what Uganda should expect in the near future with incisive spells.

Given his senior debut cap on his 19th birthday – April 10 – Miyagi claimed the prize scalp of Namibia captain Gerhard Merwe Erasmus in his first over of international cricket to leave the opposition tottering at 60 runs for 4 wickets after 10 overs in the T20I series decider which Uganda unluckily lost.

And as Uganda levelled the 50-over series on April 13, the Naguru-born starlet bowled an enviable and priceless final over that cost just six runs as the Namibians looked to cut loose with a late carnage – an over that proved to be the match winner in the end.

Kyewuta was easily the find for Uganda this tour with speeds that left the Namibian top order batsmen terrified – just a year after the 20-year-old was pounded all over the park like a net bowler.

For Waiswa, his leadership and man-management skills easily came to the fore because of his calm demeanour and he’s currently the only Ugandan captain, alongside Deus Muhumuza, who boast of 100 per cent winning record.

Happy family

“But it’s not just about them. Many times the scoreboard tells little. As the lads played, the sidelines were busy. Captain Brian Masaba, his limping vice Deus Muhumuza, old man Frank Nsubuga and Frank Akankwasa were busy offering advice and doing water duties.

“That support cannot be taken for granted. As a family, we deserve a lot of credit because we’ve done all the hard work and mother cricket has definitely looked after us,” Mahatlane added, obviously intent on putting into perspective how everyone in the side has played his role to perfection to ensure the team highs are attained.

And with just over eight weeks to ICC events, Mahatlane feels he has a settled unit with his eyes on two prizes; ICC Cricket World Challenge League B scheduled for June 14-28 in Uganda and the ICC T20 Global World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe (July 11-17).

“The guys will take 10 days off and that means we’ll have six to seven weeks left. This time last year, I was talking about three players for every number and hopefully we can get that quality. Guys like Zephaniah (Arinaitwe) who scored a century in the league back home last weekend have been putting up their hands and are looking to shoulder responsibility. It is a good sign and the next weeks will certainly be a good selection headache for the panel.”

Possible dreams

The June event is a pathway to the 2023 50-over World Cup in India and Uganda, who are atop the six-nation; Jersey, Italy, Bermuda, Hong Kong and Kenya, log with 10 points have every reason to dream that they can earn at least ODI status.

Uganda must finish among the top two at the eight-nation event to qualify this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.