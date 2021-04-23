Complaints will be scarce if life after McKinstry boils down to choice between Desabre, Mutebi

By ROBERT MADOI More by this Author

As Fufa allocates more urgency and resources to finding a new Cranes coach, the rumour mill has unsurprisingly gone into overdrive.

The vacancy was a matter of when and not if especially after the top brass at Mengo showed that it was vaguely uncomfortable with the idea of having Johnny McKinstry in charge.

The Northern Irishman was always going to be ordered to clear his desk once his assumed limitations were established in the court of public opinion.

While it is hard to pinpoint what marked the venomous turn in relations, the writing was always on the wall. Really. The futility of combating the perception that McKinstry’s management style threaded through Ugandan football with unintended sinister repercussions was clear.

Even after the 35-year-old tactician shared a photo of himself hard at work after the suspension Fufa slapped on him had run its course, the end always seemed nigh. And so it turned out to be!

Life after McKinstry has settled on two front runners for the Cranes coaching job – Frenchman Sebastien Desabre and a true son of the soil in Mike Mutebi. There are several reasons the employment of either coach seems not just possible but perhaps inevitable. On the surface, contrasts between the two coaches loom suffocatingly large.

While Mutebi doesn’t suffer fools, Desabre talks quietly and measures every word. But it is their philosophy, couched in free flowing football, and almost zealous adherence to blooding young talent, that makes them adequate vessels for the Cranes job.

Desabre had superlatives tripping off slavering tongues when he tweeted a picture of Uganda Hippos players hailing a goal in Mauritania. Unsurprisingly, the “see you soon” comment on the tweet turned out to be quite nuanced.

It showed that the Frenchman’s emotional hold over a nation he guided to the knockout stage of Afcon 2019 remains undiminished. The interest in Ugandan young blood is neither new-found nor does it strike a jarring note. It was Desabre after all that ushered the youthful exuberance of the likes of Moses Waiswa and Patrick Kaddu into the Cranes setup.

After the recent whirlwind of retirements took with it three veteran players, the Cranes finds itself needing a coach who will work feverishly from before dawn to the end of light to plug a hole. Critical to the success of this repair job will be dispensing with any pretence of overseeing a transition.

The culture of recycling ‘tired’ faces has to be challenged even if it yields grave outcomes in the interim. Past precedents suggest that, if handed the Cranes coaching reins, Desabre will give unstintedly to uplift young blood.

This, of course, is also Mutebi’s calling card. His sweeping assault on recycling players is well documented. The thrust he made to destroy that culture ended up with youngsters like Allan Okello, Mustafa Kizza, Julius Poloto, and Sadat Anaku being put in the bloodstream of KCCA’s first team. Most of these starlets were thrown in at the deep end during the club’s continental engagements. So the forthcoming 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers wouldn’t make Mutebi break ranks with his instinctive, if ultimately naive, approach.

Is this what Ugandan football needs after having the wind taken out of its sails? Definitely, yes. A new page needs to be turned. A new team has to be groomed with the singular purpose of dominating African football.

Thankfully, Morley Byekwaso alerted responsible authorities to several potential building blocks after guiding the Hippos to second place at the recent Afcon U-20 finals. The bulk of players unearthed in Mauritania can profit from taking part in qualifying campaigns for the World Cup and 2024 Olympics.

That said, whichever way you slice it, inward (Mutebi) or outward (Desabre) each has own obvious weaknesses. It’s hard to picture Mutebi looking away when Fufa officials (as they always do) move to paint black and white in shades of grey. If the top brass at Mengo found Denis Onyango a tad too vocal, then you shudder to imagine how Mutebi’s directness in speech will be digested.

While Desabre might not be as incendiary as Ugandan football’s straight-speaking prince, the Frenchman has built a reputation of someone who doesn’t stay around long. The journeyman seems to enjoy flings. So who will it be? Well, it could be neither or even both! One thing is for sure, though, the feel-good backstory that either of the two brings would be a breath of fresh air for Ugandan football.

Email: rmadoi@ntv.ug

Twitter: @robertmadoi