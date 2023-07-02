Comrades: A Marathon that changes your outlook on life

Lows of 7 degrees celsius may not draw horror from a native of Pietermaritzburg, South Africa.

But that is quite a numbing morning to wake up to if you have just arrived from lows of 20 and highs of 26 degrees celsius.

That is what 12 runners from Uganda woke up to on Sunday, June 11 as they embarked on a dream only they perhaps understood best.

Indeed, spending thousands of dollars and hours airborne before enduring some rushed transits - all in the name of running 89 kilometres in under 12 hours - may not be an easy sale in these tough economic times.

Yet, this is not your usual run! This is the famous Comrades Marathon we are talking about!

Comrades is an ultramarathon, run annually in the KwaZulu-Natal province of South Africa between the cities of Durban and Pietermaritzburg. Established in 1921, it is the world's largest and oldest ultramarathon race.

It inspires, humbles and teaches in equal measure. That morning, the cold weather was part of the modules, and it kept a straight face.

Resilience

“Everything that had to go wrong that morning went wrong,” narrated Janet Nakkazi. She and Lotty Njuguna, a Kenyan who participated under Team Uganda, were the only women on the 12-man contingent.

“It was freezing,” added Nakkazi, also a basketball player with Division I club Amazon Rhinos. A good number had hand gloves and jackets on in the early distances.

“At one point I went to pee and I couldn’t open my strings. I couldn't feel my fingers.

“Even old injuries like plantar fasciitis (stabbing pain in the bottom of your foot, near the heel) resurfaced, quads hurt.

“It got stable at around 30 kms but then at around 57 kms, I hit something, tumbled and fell flat. I was helped back up and from 60 kms, I was stable throughout.”

Nakkazi was doing her second Comrades Marathon, having debuted last year.

“This year,” she said, “I was not worried about finishing, but the cost of it.”

Yet it is overcoming the above that has Nakkazi and all runners embracing the Comrades. “In the end,” she added, “It was all good.”

Nakkazi started doing charity runs of 10 kms in 2014 before gradually upgrading to 21 and 42 kms in years that followed.

Therapy

When she got into depression due to personal issues in 2016, running became her hiding place. That year alone, she ran the 7 Hills, Cancer Run and the Nairobi Marathon (21 kms).

Between 2017 and 2022, Nakkazi ran both full marathons and ultramarathons at the Nairobi Marathon, Kabaka’s Run, Source of the Nile, Kilimanjaro and 90 kms Comrades virtual run.

“I walked the last eight kilometres of that Comrades virtual run.” She did this in 2021 with her Team Matooke colleague Robert Okudi via Kampala-Entebbe.

“Running now is therapy to me,” added Nakkazi, “It is my ME time.”

Nakkazi, who was inspired by Joyce Nduku, a 69-year-old Kenyan woman who is a regular at the Nairobi Marathon, recalled a story in 2019 that hilariously played on her mind.

“It was during the 2019 Kabaka’s Run and Robert Kabushenga (runner, farmer, former Vision Group CEO) passed by me on Yusuf Lule Road,” she narrated, “I got so pissed! I play basketball, I’m younger, and this grey-haired old man just passes me like that!

“I trained hard and in 2022, I got my revenge. We did Entebbe-Kampala together and after a while, I left him in Kisubi (laughs).”

Janet Nakkazi, 40

Occupation: Business Development Manager at Maad, basketball player

Comrades done: Two in-person, one virtual

Time at 2023 Comrades: 11:18:13

Position: 11,655 out of 16,126

Motivation: Pushing my limits, and running is my therapy.

Takeway: The organisation was high level. The support from all involved was humbling.

Will you do it again? Definitely!

Tales from other runners from Uganda that completed Comrades 2023.

Gadafi Ssali, 42 (uganda’s best finisher)

Occupation: Senior Tourism Development Officer, Tourism Ministry

Comrades done: One

Time at 2023 Comrades: 06:49:56

Position: 262 out of 16,126

Motivation: Getting out of the comfort zone of 21 kms and 42 kms and stretching human limits.

Takeaway: Patience and trusting the process! If you don’t put in the miles in training, don’t expect to achieve. As well, the camaraderie exhibited by the participants, the crowds and the organisers is an experience like no other.

Will you do it again? Most definitely! I need to earn the back-to-back medal over the Up Run (Durban to Pietermaritzburg)

Lotty Njuguna, 39

Occupation: Tax consultant

Comrades done: One

Time at 2023 Comrades: 10:51:51

Position: 9,847 out of 16,126

Motivation: It's a running problem, I tell you. That's the only way to sum it up. I travelled thousands of miles to Durban, worked until 1am and rode in a bus to the start point, only to run back to Durban. How can that not be a running problem? (laughs).

Takeaway: With good preparation and a great mindset, anyone can do it. I can only get philosophical here to summarise my experience, “When the pain of continuing exceeds the pain of stopping, a threshold is crossed. What seemed unthinkable becomes thinkable."

Will you do it again? See you at the starting line next year, God willing. I told you it's a problem! (more laughs)

Moses Rutahigwa, 41

Occupation: Head Consumer, Private and Business Banking, Standard Chartered Bank

Comrades done: One

Time at 2013 Comrades: 10:23:36

Position: 7,701 out of 16,126

Motivation: I love a challenge; the imagination of covering 90 kms on my two legs! My friend put it well: "I can stand driving for 10 hours but I can't imagine someone being on his/her legs for that long." I want to inspire my children and those who believe in me to go for their dreams and never allow negative voices that tell you "it can't be done". I was personally inspired by my mentor, Herman Kasekende. After climbing a mountain, running a marathon, getting married, having children, going for that course, breaking that habit, etc, you earn the credibility to talk about it. As Theodore Roosevelt said "It's the man in the arena". We run for so many reasons. All the people I met were running for different reasons. From honouring our departed friends, celebrating milestones, inspiring their family, overcoming difficulties, etc.

Takeaway: Sports is big business. Imagine the impact of over 16k runners - excluding families, coaches and support teams in one city! Airlines, accommodation, food, road transport, shopping! And if there's one reason I will go back for Comrades, it's how the people of SA took care of us and made us feel. For all the 88.8 kms, we were never alone. They cheered us, fed us both locals and sponsors, supported us with muscle cramps, schools, churches, people of all ages. It's like everything stops that day for everyone to enjoy Comrades. Back home, runners are ridiculed, ladies insulted, injured by bodas and drivers and others. We need to promote a culture of positive affirmations and support for athletes or anyone going out of their comfort to do something challenging. Also, Comrades is a team effort. From Janet helping with logistics and a training program, Atamba on strength drills, runners who put up the training runs, Team Matooke for the send off, support from family and friends to the Uganda team with whom we gelled. Before the run, you battle with so many emotions but once you step into your pen on race day, it's one thing on the mind - I have to finish! As US Military General Ulysses S. Grant wrote, "There are always more of them before they are counted." Comrades changes you. Your view of life and challenges becomes different. I told my wife that "you sent a boy to Comrades and he came back a man.”

Will you do it again? I am going for the back-to-back [2] medals in 2024 and being 41, I want to be a green number holder [10 medals] by the time I turn 50. God help me!

Daniel Timothy Ligyalingi, 50

Occupation: Marketing communication expert, board chairman Maad McCann

Comrades done: One completed (2023), one never finished (2022, body gave way at 76 kms)

Time at 2023 Comrades: 11:03:32

Position: 10,851 out of 16,126

Motivation: Been running marathons since 2012, including the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon, Kigali etc. After running four official marathons in 2019 - Masaka, Berlin, Nairobi and the Kampala MTN marathon, I decided to do Comrades. I did it last year with mixed results. Was I ready? I’m not sure, but there are things I had vowed to experience before 50, and it was one of them besides scaling peaks of the various mountains in Africa.

Takeaway: Once you put your mind to it, you will conquer Comrades. Having been down South twice and seen the ordinary runners who take part, it's a good way to physically and mentally challenge yourself. It keeps you on your toes for the better part of the year, preparing for it. What more motivation do you need to work out?

Will you do it again? I have never smoked opium but am told when you get hooked, you don't look back. I guess it's the same with marathons and ultimately, ultras. I will be going back to do the upstream run, and God willing, it will be an annual occurrence. Seeing your peers, guys older than you, plus ‘size’ cruising past you, makes you believe that you can do better with your life than warming the couch.

Charles Mugambe Ssalongo, 54

Occupation: Facilities Manager, Multichoice Uganda

Comrades done: One in-person, two virtual

Time at 2023 Comrades: 10:57:44

Position: 10,332 out of 16,126

Motivation: Wanted to challenge myself

Takeaway: It's a long run but an enjoyable run. The organisation and support of the people along the route kept me going to the end

Will you do it again? Yes! Next year for the back-to-back (2 medals)

Godfrey Kamya, 43

Occupation: Businessman

Comrades done: One in-person, one virtual

Time at 2023 Comrades: 09:37:48

Position: 4,936 out of 16,126

Motivation: Challenging the body and mind and stretching them to the limit. No human is limited

Takeaway: Comrades was a very well organised event. I loved the massive support on the road by the locals. Everyone was involved. We had drinks and food every two kilometres. Even beers and cigarettes (laughs), we were being offered everything.

Will you do it again? Of course! I want to do it 10 times in order to get a green number. Once you get the green number, it becomes yours permanently.

Martin Abila, 40

Occupation: Manager IT, Office of the Auditor General

Comrades done: One in-person, two virtual



Time at 2023 Comrades: 8:59:54

Position: 3,547 out of 16,126

Motivation: It is a very tough race, but what’s life without a challenge? The great experience makes up for the struggle & I strongly believe that anyone can achieve this milestone with discipline and following a training plan that corresponds to your fitness level and race target.

Takeaway: It’s an experience of a lifetime with the energy from my wife, Team Matooke and the running family in Uganda, the thousands of runners and amazing support from the crowds along almost every kilometre of the route. My perception of life is completely transformed and I believe no matter the adversity, I can make it through Christ Jesus, who gives me strength.

Will you do it again? Of course!

Amos Nuwagaba, 39

Occupation: Internal Auditor at Citibank

Comrades done: One

Time at 2023 Comrades: 10:48:11

Position: 9, 512 out of 16,126

Motivation: I have been eyeing it as the ultimate challenge in running. Given how it went, I'm looking at 100 kms now. The Comrades is the third of my four challenges to celebrate 40 years of age. I have already completed the Manchester Marathon (April) and the RideLondon-Essex 100 mile ride (May).

Takeaway: Greatness of humanity! Strangers became friends; communities lined up nearly the entire route to support. Personally, the biggest challenge is starting.

Will you do it again? Yes, I hope it will be the up run next year!

Andu Debebe, 45

Occupation: Diplomat with the US. Embassy

Comrades done: Four (2018, 2019, 2022, 2023)

Time at 2023 Comrades: 09:36:27

Position: 4,883 out of 16,126

Motivation: Started as peer pressure when I was living in Lusaka, Zambia. The Comrades Marathon is well known worldwide but, in the southern African countries neighbouring South Africa, it is held in very high regard, and as the premiere race to do annually. As I moved to Kenya, and now Uganda, I have seen this also being the case in these countries. The prestige and challenge of it is what keeps me going. Also, I have run several major marathons like New York, London and Berlin but, the support from fans on the route does not compare to anything like Comrades.

Takeaway: Like Kipchoge said, ‘No human is limited.’ And you see this in spades in the Comrades, where people from all walks of lives from all over the world - in different shapes of their lives - all toiling away and achieving something that most people would deem impossible. The final countdown at the Comrades at the 12 hour cut-off epitomises this when you see runners barely making it in at the last minute while some miss the cut-off by mere seconds, all while there are people in the crowd cheering them on and some even crying.

Will you do it again? Definitely!

Girum Fisseha, 47

Occupation: Diplomat with the US. Embassy

Comrades done: One

Time at 2023 Comrades: 11:25:30

Position: 12,146 out of 16,126

Motivation: Ultra marathon is the next big thing after marathon, and I like to embrace the challenge, which allows me to grow and learn many aspects of life.

Takeaway: Comrades is an extremely challenging race, but the human mind will give up far earlier than the body. If your mind stays in the game, the body will follow. But my main takeaway is the limitless support and encouragement from the running community here in Uganda. It goes a long way! The amazing farewell, and welcoming events! It is absolutely fantastic.

Will you do it again? Absolutely YES!

Robert Bellarmine Okudi, 57

Occupation: Head of Education Planning Department, Ministry of Education and Sports

Comrades done: Two in-person, two virtual

Time at 2023 Comrades: 08:49:55

Position: 2,981 out of 16,126

Motivation: I went back this year because I qualified for a back-to-back medal, but Comrades was on my bucket list. After running all the major marathons in EAC, this was the ultimate target.

Takeaway: It is doable. It’s in the mind, and with such a big crowd and spectators along the route, you won’t believe how you could run such a distance.