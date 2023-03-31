Confusion precedes OBB in title defence as playoffs serve off

As the National Volleyball League Playoffs action volleys off on Saturday at the Old Kampala Arena, the focus will be on whether OBB has what it takes to defend the title.

Coached by Lawrence Yakan last year, the Iganga-based outfit made history by winning the title on the first attempt when they defeated Nemostars 2-1 in the best-of-three finals series.

However, the team’s performance after that has been anything but consistent.

A 12-6 record to end the regular season saw OBB finish third on the log with 36 points, 11 behind table leaders Sport-S and five off second-placed KAVC.

Coaching problem

When OBB step onto the floor to face KAVC in the men’s first semi-final, they will have yet another face calling the shots.

Yahya Waguma is the man tasked with helping the champions retain their title following the departure of Johnson Kawenyera.

Kawenyera joined the club last November, replacing Luke Eittit.

The former Ndejje Elites head coach left the club after disagreements with the management on how things were run.

“There are things I could not agree with, and I decided to step aside instead of being a distraction,” Kawenyera told Score.

Amongst the disagreements Kawenyera had with the management was the manner in which his power and authority on the team were usurped.

The tactician says he was given instructions by the bosses to play certain players, something he did not agree with.

“As a coach, I could not allow being told how to do my job,” he noted.

As OBB won the league last season, setter John Bosco Opendi and opposite Ivan Ongom were the main protagonists.

The two were the most experienced players on the team and combined well to get OBB over the line when the stakes were high.

Inconsistent

Both players have, however, been inconsistent in the team’s line-ups for various reasons.

Ongom started the season with an injury and watched from the bench as his side fell in straight sets to Sport-S.

Opendi has also been in and out of the team through the regular season, mainly due to a lack of enough training time.

But when management insisted that the two were good enough to start games towards the end of the regular season, Kawenyera felt disrespected and stepped away.

He gave the team a condition for his return, to pay him all his arrears and have a conversation about forging a way forward.

Having joined the club in November and quit at the start of March, the tactician says he only got paid for one month.

And once there was no assurance of getting paid and sorting out the management and coaching clashes, he decided it was time to move on.

OBB Director and Uganda Volleyball Federation First Vice President Ahmed Kigundu, however, told this reporter that Kawenyera left without a word.

“I don’t know, he just left work,” Kigundu said before confirming Waguma as the new man for the job.

By deciding to leave, Kawenyera became OBB’s third head coach to depart in just one year. Yakan and Eittit are the other two.

Tricky KAVC

A hungry and more organized KAVC side awaits the defending champions in the semis.

Geoffrey Onapa and Allan Ejiet have been the go-to players for head coach Memory Dube and will undoubtedly cause problems for OBB.

But with players like Jonathan Tumukunde, Cosmas Apunyo, Kelvin Kiplagat and Ongom, Wagumba has pieces to work with.

Meanwhile, OBB Queens will face Sport-S in the first game of the women’s division playoffs.

National Volleyball League Playoffs

Playing Saturday (Old Kampala)

W -Sport-S vs. OBB -5pm

M -KAVC vs. OBB -7pm

Sunday

W -Ndejje vs. KCCA -5pm