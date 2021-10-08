Continental tickets up for grabs as volleyball returns with national championship

By EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI More by this Author

For some teams, it’s been two long years of no volleyball action because of a halt caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ndejje Open is the only tournament that has successfully run to completion in the last two years with the league and other open tournaments all not held.

The wait is over now and the stakes are high as teams meet in Kabale to fight for tickets to next year’s Africa Volleyball Clubs Championships.

The National Clubs Championship serves off today at the Kabale District main stadium with a single ticket up for grabs in each category – men and women.

This being the first of two tickets on offer, top guns with ambitions of representing Uganda on the continent are not leaving anything to chance.

The other ticket to continental volleyball is through winning the league.

Early preps

Nemostars tactician Andrew Okapis believes winning in Kabale will give his side enough time to prepare and look for funds to avoid the challenges of the past.

Advertisement

The team travelled for the last Championship in Cairo, Egypt with just nine players and no coach due to financial constraints.

“It is important that we book our ticket early enough for proper planning,” Okapis told Score ahead of the championship.

“Our experience and maturity gives us a bit of advantage but we expect tough competition and must be ready to dig deep,” he added.

Nemostars had the biggest number of players on the Volleyball Cranes side that finished fifth in the CAVB African Nations Championship in Kigali, Rwanda last month.

George Aporu, Smith Okumu, Bernard Malinga, Emmanuel Elanyu and Jonathan Tumukunde all have some recent action in their bodies having been part of the Cranes.

They also added the experience of Barnabas Tugume and will have second setter Moses Odeke available for selection.

The other side expected to put up a challenge for the title is Sport-S and captain Dickens Otim is confident his charges can take it to Nsambya.

“We are ready to compete and win,” he said. “It will be tough because people haven’t been playing but that’s not an excuse.”

Otim, Johnson Rukundo and Marino Oboke were all part of the Volleyball Cranes team but got minimal time on court in Kigali.

With 2019 winners UCU Doves not in the tournament, KAVC, KCCA men and OBB are the other sides expected to challenge for the cup.

KCB Nkumba ready

In the ladies’ category, KCB Nkumba will be looking to recover from their semi-final elimination in the Ndejje Open as they look to get back to continental volleyball.

Head Coach Tonny Lakony expects to see more hunger from his charges since the stakes are higher now than was the case in Ndejje.

“This (National Championships) is a bigger fish to catch and we will tripple our efforts,” Lakony told Score before his side departed for Kabale.

“Everyone has been home and we are all at the same level as teams but I believe we have done enough to compete and win,” he added.

Nkumba have dominated women’s volleyball the last few years and will be looking to win the National Championships the third time in a row.

Players like Saidat Nnungi, Grace Akiror and team captain Emilly Kansiime give Nkumba what it takes to compete but KCCA, Ndejje Elites, VVC and Trust OBB and Vision Volleyball Camp will all be ready to pose a challenge.

At long last...First piece of action

The championship in Kabale is expected to be the first of a lot more volleyball action to come before the year ends. Uganda Volleyball Federation has already seen some events cancelled because of the pandemic but hopes to clear the rest of the calendar. The natioal league is also expected to start later this month.

Confirmed teams

Men

Kabale Youth, Sport-S, Tigers, OBB,

Prisons, KCCA, MYVC, Squad -X,

VVC, Wazeei, Nemostars, Sky, UPDF,

Airforce, KAVC, Lira, MUST, Aces,

Kisoro, COBAP, JVC, Rukungiri

Women

Kabale Youth, Sport-S, COBAP,

Ndejje, KCCA, Trust OBB, VVC,

Nemostars, KCB Nkumba, KAVC,

MUST, Kisoro, MYVC





[email protected]



