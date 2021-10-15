Could Bayo be that nine for the Cranes?

By Andrew Mwanguhya More by this Author

Uganda Cranes defence held their own in the first two matches of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Kenya and Mali despite struggling the other end.

Those struggles lessened after Covid-enforced travel restrictions in Israel eased to allow Fahad Bayo and his Ashdod FC teammate, Timothy Awany, join their Cranes mates.

Bayo, 23, was to go on and score two scrappy but valuable goals for Uganda in Kigali and the return leg in Kitende as the Cranes amassed six points off Rwanda to keep their World Cup hopes on.

That goals waited for him is perhaps an indictment on other strikers. Yet, that he was also part of the 2020 Afcon qualifying games, where goals were hard to come by, still keeps him under the same microscope, too.

It should, however, be remembered that of his six goals in 13 appearances, one was a big one in the 2-0 win over Malawi in the aforementioned Afcon qualifiers.

For now though, using his predatory and finishing skills as seen in the recent games, Bayo can surely claim to run the show. But still, his place is not guaranteed. Not yet, at least.

Not guaranteed

“Bayo is purely in his court and football has a rule that says you are as good as your next match,” coach Micho Sredojevic told Score.

“Rhe past will not play next match. We’ll follow his progress in times ahead of us and act accordingly.”

Micho added: “We highly value and sincerely appreciate his immeasurable contributions that rewarded all team work but I believe that he has huge space to improve and room to develop.

“The most important thing is that he is a good and humble guy that is very coachable and ready to work to be better.

“That is the platform where we build November performances.”

John Vianney Nsimbe, a journalist who has covered the game for over a decade, also believes the slot is still up for grabs.

“Not quite,” said Vianney on whether Bayo is now officially the main man.

“I think Patrick Kaddu still has an edge on them (other strikers), because he has a good first touch, and can be involved in build-up play more than Bayo.

“Just look at the number of times Bayo played a wrong pass or lost possession, because he couldn’t bring the ball under control on first asking. He didn’t trouble the Rwanda defence.”

Asaph Mwebaze, former Maroons tactician and now a pioneer and coach at Astros Soccer School, said: “At the moment, you could say Bayo is the man and that is because simply there are not many in the country currently.

“Those abroad are either not having playing time and the ones here the leagues have been off. Yes Bayo has scored our only two goals in the World Cup qualifiers but it’s not enough to make him claim that role on a regular.”

Mwebaze added: “What he has done we have seen it before. Kaddu did it and fizzled out. The most important question for Bayo is - can he continue playing for his club regularly?

“That is where our players abroad have struggled, the failure to command regular playing time at their clubs.”

Captain Emmanuel Okwi, Kaddu and Derrick Nsibambi, among others, are the strikers who have been part of the system for some good time now, and can still compete.

Renewed Yunus Sentamu and fresher ones like Steven Mukwala, Cromwell Rwothomio and youngster Charles Lwanga are the others holding boots.

For now, that is the crop from which Uganda and Micho can pick, but that one man to look to for goals when the Cranes are playing still remains hazy.

Fact-file

Date of birth: May 10 1998

Place of birth: Lugazi, Uganda

Height: 1.85 m (6 ft 1 in)

Playing position; Forward

Club information

Current team: Ashdod.

Joined: August 1, 2020.

Youth career

2009–2011: Lugazi Young Academy

2011–2013: Friends Soccer Academy

Senior career

Years Team Apps (Gls)

2014–2018: Proline 68 (30)

2018–2019: Buildcon 39 (6)

2019–2020: Vipers 23 (12)

2020– F.C. Ashdod 2 (0)

Bayo with the national team

Debut 2018

Games 13

Goals 6

Quick lowdown

Started out at Lugazi Youth Academy and Friends Of Soccer Academy.

Copa Schools tourney in 2014. Also won the trophy with Kibuli SS

Joined Proline in 2014 before leaving for Zambian Buildcon in 2018.

Joined Vipers in 2019 and made his national team debut the same year.

Won Cecafa Cup with Uganda in Kampala in December 2019.

