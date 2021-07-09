Covid: The unwanted link in Uganda’s Olympic story

By Makhtum Muziransa More by this Author

Spanish footballer Sergio Busquets missed his side’s opening match at the European Championships in mid June.

Despite the regular checkups and keeping in a bubble, Busquets tested positive for Covid-19.

“This disease is everywhere,” mumbled Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) president and National Council of Sports chairman Donald Rukare, when boxing coach Patrick Lihanda tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time in two weeks in Japan.

Lihanda and Busquets’ misfortunes are a sudden revelation the Olympic dream is not secure until one actually completes their events. Making it to the travelling squad or Games venue, is no guarantee that one will actually partake in their activities.

And unlike Busquets and a couple of other footballers, the Olympics - which run from July 23 to August 8 - for most is an occasion of just one race. Time is just not on anyone’s side.

Uganda has such a rich Olympic history but its hands have been burned before.

Living on a prayer

“Please note that the 2020 team (the first timers) are not considered Olympians until they participate in their events in Tokyo,” Uganda Olympians Associations (UOA) Ganzi Mugula cared to remind us.

“For example, George Odeke went to the Olympic Games in 1964 as part of a relay team but he did not run as he was not counted as a participant much as he was in Tokyo. Also Annet Negesa, who qualified for the 2012 Olympics but did not participate in the Games.”

It is therefore an even more peculiar time, where keeping oneself safe from contracting Covid-19 is as important, if not more, as training for one’s upcoming events.

“There are international guidelines set by the IOC that the current team has to strictly adhere to,” Mugula said.

“We have also had series of zoom meetings to share the guidelines with athletes and officials but at the end of the day, the onus is on each individual to take extra precautions and self isolate, especially before they travel to Japan.

“The team in Kapchorwa is also working in a bubble.

It will be a career-threatening disaster if any athlete misses their events despite making it to Tokyo.

The Uganda Rugby Sevens squad, for example, had no time to save their dream as the World Rugby threw them out of the Olympic repechage qualifier in Monaco when sections of the team returned positive tests.

Athletes will, therefore, wait with bated breath, maybe even with desperation, for their Covid tests taken days or hours to their races or events, to return negative - let alone those taken just before the opening ceremony.

Also while the footballers are showing inspiring resilience to return to their teams days after testing positive, we cannot really assess how the performance of those who might get infected and recover in time for their Olympic events will be affected.

Advertisement

If anything, Ugandans who have tested positive back at home have taken weeks to fully return to shape. The disclaimer is; at least none of those sharing their experience in the media is a renown sports personality.

Fatal incidents

That said, Mugula is working at documenting the stories of all Uganda’s 177 Olympians but unfortunately for him he might soon find out that the ravaging Covid is creating an unwanted link between our Olympic generations.

As the 2020 team tries its best not to catch the virus, the older generations in Uganda’s Olympic history have had fatal interactions with the ravaging pandemic.

The affable boxing coach Lihanda, who went to the Olympics twice – Los Angeles 1984 and Seoul 1988 as a player – returned a positive test on arrival in Tokyo on June 19 and then also tested positive after his two-week quarantine on July 3 just as he was preparing to polish his Bombers for the task ahead.

While the 59-year-old was in quarantine, one of the members of the 1992 Olympics team, Joel Otim, succumbed to Covid just days to his 50th birthday. So did Sev Obura, a veteran administrator during Maj Gen Francis Nyangweso’s reign at Uganda Olympic Committee.

Earlier this week, Aggrey Awori, who was Uganda’s oldest surviving Olympian – having gone to Rome 1960 and Tokyo 1964 – succumbed to the disease aged 82.

“It is sad that our Olympians are being affected this way. We pray that this ends sooner rather than later,” Mugula, who swum at London 2012, said.

He speaks for all of us.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com