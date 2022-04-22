Cranes Afcon 2023 qualifying group is tricky and littered with banana peelings

On Tuesday, Lucas Radebe pulled our name out of the Pot B bowl to place us alongside Algeria, Niger, and Tanzania in what will be Group F in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Qualifiers for Cameroon 2023.

And I would like to agree with national team manager Micho who spent his time on a Monday night television show saying he would prefer to avoid the Arabs and any of our neighbours. As fate would have it, that is exactly who we got.

The Algerians and their icon Mahrez need no introduction. We don’t meet them that often. But I doubt that we are dying to meet them now. The technical ability of Arab nations is something we can only aspire to. Then there shall be our Tanzanian neighbours.

Even if we can lay claim to more football pedigree than them, they took 4 points off us on the way to Egypt 2019. It is a derby and they just never get phased by us. As for Niger, they are a fading opponent. But they still are from a region that somehow manages to give us stage fright.

So, excuse my apprehension but our Group F is a group of fright, and is littered with banana peels whichever way I spin it. I know we have come to expect qualification as a right, but last year we saw that expectations don’t always match reality.

I remain uncomfortable because I know how quickly a decent campaign can turn around. We have been down that road quite often and it is now part of our lives. During the last Afcon campaign, we went into our last games needing results in a doubleheader against South Sudan and an away game to Malawi.

With due respect, those two are not heavy weights. And it turns out, neither are we. So yes, I have every reason to worry about our group.

As for Micho, he has been busy these last few months trying to figure out who steps out of the ruins of our World Cup qualifiers and a couple of retirements. So, for all intents and purposes this is a new project. There is nothing to break or fix but build he must, and it is going to be an unenviable task.

For one the squad selection will not have history to draw from. Then Micho hasn’t been able to keep an eye on everyone in far flung places. This is not such a problem considering the key players are in decent leagues where competition keeps them fresh. A problem arises however once key players are without clubs and Micho will have a decision to make.

Perhaps it is a blessing that Faruku Miya is without a club for three months now rather than a few days to the games. Maybe this is a timely warning of what could possibly go wrong. We have two months now so let us get some training into him and the Okwis if it is to these veterans of two Afcon finals that we shall turn to for a dose of experience.

That said I can only hope this will not be one of those qualification campaigns that are like that post-Christmas hangover. You know a long year with its twists and turns lies ahead, but still celebrate like the end is nigh; you know you will have empty pockets in January, but still you spend beyond your means; you know they will be lying broken on the floor in pieces within a week but you still make New Year’s resolutions; you know because it always happens, year in and year out!