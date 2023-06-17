Cranes can look to Gabon final thrust for inspiration

Uganda Cranes enter their penultimate 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Algeria tomorrow knowing a stumble will guarantee uncoordinated migraines.

Not that it will be a surprise, especially against a team that has won all their opening Group F matches to qualify with two to spare, but because of permutation complexities.

Unless, of course, that stumble - if it happens - is matched by Tanzania, who have the same ambitions as Uganda when they take on Niger at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Coach Micho Sredojevic's Cranes must beat Algeria at Cameroon's Japoma Stadium in Douala to retain tangible interest in the final group game against Niger in September.

Yet, Uganda are hardly known for smooth finishes to major qualification campaigns in round robin format.

Actually, if we are to look back to the last five round robin Afcon qualification campaigns, Gabon 2017, where the Cranes won all their remaining two matches to qualify, remains the blueprint for the final thrust.

Incidentally, Micho - who had a break from the Cranes before returning in 2021 - was in charge, then.

The rest of the campaigns had painful final two matches in the said period, save for Egypt 2019, where Cranes qualified despite the 3-0 defeat away to Tanzania on the final day.

Here is how the Cranes have fared in the final two matches of last five round robin Afcon qualification campaigns

Cameroon Afcon 2021

Mar 24, 2021: Uganda 0-0 Burkina Faso

Mar 29, 2021: Malawi 1-0 Uganda

(Mbulu)

Uganda came into matchday five on the back of sacking coach Johnny McKinstry and replacing him with Abdullah Mubiru in interim capacity. The Cranes had seven points after four matches, with the 1-0 away defeat to South Sudan turning out to be McKinstry's last. Mubiru now had to rescue the sinking boat. But it was already a poisoned chalice. Mubiru's men drew goalless with Burkina Faso at Kitende and lost 1-0 away to Malawi to bow out. Skipper Denis Onyango retired months later.

Egypt Afcon 2019

Nov 17, 2018: Uganda 1-0 Cape Verde (Kaddu 77')

Mar 24, 2019: Tanzania 3-0 Uganda (Msuva 21', Nyoni 51', Morris 57')

This was Uganda's immediate campaign after ending a 39-year absence from Afcon finals, and well it really went! So well that the Cranes, coached by Frenchman Sebastien Desabre, qualified for the second successive on matchday five - with a game to spare. Even though Uganda, who beat Cape Verde 1-0 at Namboole in the penultimate game, were thrashed 3-0 in Tanzania on the final day, it mattered little. The Cranes qualified top of the group on 13 points.

Gabon Afcon 2017

June 4, 2016: Botswana 1-2 Uganda (Makgantai 50', Kizito 9', Aucho 53')

Sept 4, 2016: Uganda 1-0 Comoros (Miya 36')

The one campaign that released the heaviest sigh of relief for Ugandans! The Cranes lost to Burkina Faso but matched the Burkinabes for points after posting perfection in their final two games. Uganda beat Botswana away and Faruku Miya's 36th minute winner over Comoros in the final game at Namboole sealed it. Uganda and Burkina Faso finished level on 13 points but the latter's better head-to-head record meant the Cranes had to qualify as the best placed third team across all the groups.

E. Guinea Afcon 2015

Nov 15, 2014: Uganda 1-0 Ghana (Kabugo 10')

Nov 19, 2014: Guinea 2-0 Uganda (Traoré 23', Soumah 61')

After an indifferent start to the campaign, where the Cranes picked just four points from as many games, they pulled off an almighty 1-0 win over Ghana at Namboole on matchday five. Now all they needed was to beat Guinea and the long Afcon absence is over. But the Cranes lost their final game to Guinea in Morocco to bow out third on seven points.

Gabon & E. Guinea Afcon 2012

Sep 4, 2011: Angola 2-0 Uganda (Manucho 57', Flávio 70')

Oct 9 2010: Kenya 0-0 Uganda