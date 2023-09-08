Cranes gave true depiction

Uganda's 2-0 win over Niger in Marrakech on Thursday was all the Cranes had to do on the night. And then hope!

And the boys did! Only that Aziz Kayondo and Joseph Ochaya's goals came a little too late in the campaign.

Of course it could have all been a different story had Algeria beaten Tanzania in Annaba.

But you can't blame the Taifa Stara for your own misery. Can you?

After all, Group F standings after esix matches hardly lie.

Deserving

Algeria, who qualified so early it feels like two years ago, wrapped things up with 16 points, Tanzania eight, Uganda seven and Niger 2.

It is no coincidence that the more organised countries in Group F will be in Ivory Coast in January 2024.

The reverse is strikingly true of those that will follow proceedings from Niamey and Kampala, save for the aforementioned's respective FA executives that will be revelling in Caf's hospitality in Abidjan.

It should be remembered that the last two times the Cranes qualified for Gabon 2017 and Egypt 2019, Namboole was Uganda's fortress.

Today, the stadium is undergoing renovations with the Government forecasting it to be ready for use in November.

Also, the last time Uganda failed to make it to Cameroon Afcon 2021, the country hired an artificial turf stadium from a private investor, Lawrence Mulindwa, for home international matches.

This time round, even Mulindwa's St Mary's Stadium, which had been allowed to host the previous qualification edition and the first match of the just ended campaign on humanitarian grounds, did not make it past the 1-1 draw with Niger.

That left only Algeria and Tanzania as the countries with sufficient stadiums to host home international matches in Group F.

No wonder that it is, indeed, only Tanzania and Algeria, who got at least three points from home games.

Tanzania beat Niger at home, while Algeria saw off Uganda and Niger before drawing with Tanzania.

United in misery

Enter Uganda and Niger, and the twins combined for a massive one point apiece at 'home', with Uganda getting theirs at Kitende and Niger drawing with Tanzania in Benin.

After that, both countries went on to lose their next "home' games played in Egypt, Cameroon, Tunisia and Morocco.

Uganda lost to Tanzania and Algeria in Egypt and Cameroon respectively while Niger lost to Algeria and Uganda in Tunisia and Morocco.

Micho and Fufa

Ironically, Uganda managed six away points in Tanzania and at a neutral venue in Morocco.

On the balance of things, it is Algeria and Tanzania that were more prepared for this - both on and off the pitch and the discipline told in the end.

Then there is the curious case of Micho and Fufa - read Moses Magogo - standing tall in the midst of a storm.

The truth is that the Micho that helped Uganda end a four-decade absence from Afcon finals in 2017 and the one who returned for a second spell in 2021 are hardly the same.

The teams, too, are different. However, the meat of contention has been Fufa and Micho rallying on the word "transition" yet - while change in personnel suggests so -, the playing philosophy has remained nonexistent.

Yes, youngsters have been introduced into the team, with the help of a few seniors - who can't seem to help themselves either.

But that has just been that. And if the football has improved, it must have done so in the opposite direction.

As a result, Uganda will not be at the Africa Cup of Nations finals for the second successive time despite the effort on Thursday night.

The Cranes will now turn attention to the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers which start in November this year.

Whether Micho will be around to lead that charge is a subject of time. The Serb is into his final year of his contract.

The Cranes are pooled alongside Algeria, Guinea, Mozambique, Botswana and Somalia in the 2026 World Cup.