Crazy coaches' turnover in UPL

There’s genuinely a major concern about the high turnover of coaches in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League as the new season approaches.

A minimum of 10 out of the 16 teams expected to compete in the division next season have already acquired new coaches or are waiting to replace the ones who have left.

Of the nine, all the three clubs that were promoted from the Fufa Big League last season – Kitara, Mbarara City and Nec – will make a return or debut under new coaches.

KCCA and Villa, who pushed champions Vipers to the edge last season, have already imported coaches Sérgio Traguil and Dusan Stojanovic from Portugal and Serbia, respectively.

This week, Vipers parted ways with their double-winning tactician Alex Isabirye. He resigned, accusing the club of breaching his contract.

In his resignation letter, the former Bul coach laid bare his frustrations mainly centering on his job being undermined by the club administration.

What Isabirye did was a pre-emptive strike ahead of a disciplinary hearing for absconding from duty. “I am writing to confirm my resignation from the position of head coach of Vipers SC due to breach of my contract,” reads the former Uganda Cranes striker’s letter.

“Article 5, Section 3 and 4 of my employment contract, states that I am responsible for endorsing players being recruited and choosing my assistant team/staff in consultation with the club management.

“However, this clause was not honoured and I was not aware of the recruitment of three current members of the team: Raoul Lukusa Kayembe (assistant coach) and two Brazilian Players Giancarlo Lopez and Luis ‘Tinga’ Otavio Santos.”

Isabirye took over in March, becoming the third coach after Brazilians Roberto Oliviera and Beto Bianchi had managed two different spells of the season.

Alarm bells

Isabirye was in charge of 20 games, Robertinho 18, while Bianchi only managed six without a win in normal time.

Uganda Premier League chief executive officer Bernard Bainamani and the director of football development at Fufa Ali Mwebe agree that the turnover is alarming and affecting the quality of football and players’ growth.

“The high turnover, of course, creates technical instability, and this may negatively affect the performance of the teams and league in general,” Bainamani raised his concern.

The club owners have been infected by the “win now” virus, while most coaches’ fear of losing a match overrides their ability to be more enterprising in their approach.

Patience

“Great coaches out there in the best and successful European clubs have had time to work and turn fortunes so,” Mwebe says, advising club owners to be patient and support the coaches as he quotes a recent example of Mike Mutebi’s golden team at KCCA.

"A coach would need time to work with regimes of players, mostly the youth, progress them into the senior side but develop within his installed philosophy or club’s philosophy.

"If a coach has shown the ability to put up a project that [synchronises with] the club’s sporting aspirations, he or she must be supported with resources enough to keep their mission alive," Mwebe advises

The Fufa Club Licensing regulations dictate that a coach cannot handle more than two clubs in the same season but is adamant about the clubs’ chop-and-change approach.

The federation has also shelved its earlier proposal to have only coaches with Caf A diplomas handle the UPL teams next season.

Currently, Uganda has 42 Caf A licensed coaches and 61 with Caf B diplomas.

Top Caf A coaches without a job

George Simwogerere, Jackson Mayanja, Deo Sserwadda, Richard Wasswa, Douglas Bamweyana, Joseph Mutyaba, Peter Onen, Sam Ssimbwa, Mike Mutebi and Charles Ayiekoh



UPL coaches and number of games from the 2022/23 season

Vipers – Roberto Oliviera (14), Beto Bianchi (1), Alex Isabirye (13)

KCCA – Morley Byekwaso (19), Badru Kaddu (1), Jackson Mayanja (8), Sérgio Traguil (new)

SC Villa – Jackson Magera (28), Dusan Stojanovic (new)

Arua Hill – Livingstone Mbabazi (28)

URA – Sam Timbe (28)

Maroons – Muhammad Senfuma (28)

BUL FC – Alex Isabirye (17), Simeone Masaba (11), Abbey Kikomeko (new)

Wakiso Giants – John Luyinda

Express – James Odoch (28)

Gaddafi – Wasswa Bbosa (28), new coach to be appointed

Busoga United – Vincent Lukyamuzi (28)

UPDF – Brian Ssenyondo (28), new coach to be appointed

Kitara – Mark Twinamasiko (15), Sam Ssimbwa (15), Brian Ssenyondo (new)

NEC – Michael Lukyamuzi (30), Hussein Mbalangu (new)