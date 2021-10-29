Crested Cranes cannot afford AWCON slip up against Kenya

By Makhtum Muziransa More by this Author

Uganda’s Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) final qualification tie with Kenya is due in February but has the weight of two years of football written on it.

Crested Cranes cannot afford to slip up against Kenya as the AWCON finals come with the chance to qualify for the 2023 Fifa Women World Cup.

With the semifinalists at AWCON earning an automatic spot into the World Cup in New Zealand and Australia, there is reason for Crested Cranes to lick their lips. A lot is indeed at stake. Failure will hurt even more as Uganda are just 180 minutes away from a World Cup qualifiers.

Ousting Ethiopia

On Wednesday, Crested Cranes created a good problem for the current generation of players by beating Ethiopia 2-1 on penalties after a 2-2 aggregate score in the first round of AWCON 2022 qualifiers.

The current generation of players, some of whom started representing the senior team when it rebranded from She Kobs to Crested Cranes in 2016, have previously been accused of punching below their weight.

In 2018, they lost to Kenya 1-0 on aggregate in the first round of the AWCON qualifiers. Ditto 2019, when Ethiopia ousted them 4-2 in the Africa Olympic qualifiers.

In between the two qualifiers was a second-place finish at Cecafa 2018 and a bronze medal at Cosafa 2018 – both of which showed the promise of the national team then but with hindsight now deepen the argument of under achievement.

Coach George Lutalo’s side nearly made a mess of their 2-0 advantage, earned in the first leg at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende, by letting Ethiopia level the tie in the first half of the return leg in Addis Ababa.

But the coach, whose multi-pronged approach makes Uganda an interesting side to watch, switched tactics to allow the side defend better. Before Lutalo, Uganda under the tutelage of coach Faridah Bulega was hard to beat but relied heavily on setpieces to win.

Tactical switching

The jury is definitely still out on Lutalo, who is only two months into the job. At the Cosafa Championship, which he deemed a precursor for the AWCON qualifiers, Crested Cranes’ only five goals against Eswatini were varied but included Joan Nabirye’s strike and Nassuna’s freekick.

The two goals against Ethiopia in Kitende show that Lutalo has allowed his midfielders and defenders to deliver long balls into space that give a chance to the forwards to quickly attack or run in behind opponents.

Against Eswatini, Sandra Nabweteme and Nassuna also scored such goals, where receiving long deliveries from the backline allowed them to quickly engage the opponents’ defence.

For the first against Ethiopia, left-back Sumaya Komuntale advanced into wide areas in midfield then delivered into space for midfielder Riticia Nabbosa to slot home.

The second was almost similar but even further away. Midfielder Sheebah Zalwango released a long diagonal ball from almost the centre-line from the right flank, Fauzia Najjemba let it bouce away from the defence before heading it past the Ethiopian custodian Tarikua Bargena Balcha.

Ethiopia took note of that and denied Uganda the chance to advance and space to deliver such balls in Addis Ababa.

And for long that kind of pressing denied Uganda the comfort and time on the ball.

Lutalo, who had wanted Nabbosa and Zalwango to support Nabirye with their physical presence, had to change and bring on Shamirah Nalugya and Nassuna – who are comfortable on the ball.

Uganda improved in ball retention but both sides stood firm till the final whistle.

Kenya calling for tense derby

Kenya’s pace will pose completely different problems especially with fast forwards in Neddy Atieno, Jentrix Shikangwa and Moreen Achieng. The weight of expectation will also need to be managed and should Uganda crack the code of beating their eastern neighbours, AWCON from July 2 to 23 2022 in Morocco beckons.

The tournament has been expanded from eight to 12 teams and the semifinalists will qualify automatically for the World Cup that has been expanded from 24 to 32 teams.

The next two will then enter a 10-team inter-confederation playoff that will decide the final three spots at the World Cup.

It is even more rewarding that Fifa say the qualifying playoffs will be in Australia and New Zealand as the tournament will be used to prepare the countries to host the finals.

The 10 will be divided into three groups with the two host nations playing friendlies with countries in Group 1 and 2 respectively.

Each group winner will then qualify for the finals and even if Uganda qualify for this playoff tournament and not make it, the prospect of playing off the continent is one Crested Cranes cannot let to slip.

Uganda had recently turned more attention, as regards women’s World Cup qualification, to the U-17s in 2020 and now the U-20s but the ‘underwhelming’ generation of seniors has a serious chance to redeem their place in history.

They only have to wake up and smell the coffee.

