Crews start hunt for points in Mbarara Rally

Motorsport has been dominated by events off the track in the last few weeks, making it hard to predict what to expect when the new National Rally Championship season revs off today in Mbarara City.

The Federation of Motorsport Clubs of Uganda (FMU) Annual General Meeting flopped last Saturday at Silver Springs Hotel in Bugolobi following a temporary court injunction issued last month by the High Court.

The bickering in FMU has left a leadership vacuum, with Dipu Ruparelia’s term coming to an end yet elections to usher in his replacement have yet to be held.

Yet, a total of 39 crews had shown interest in taking part in the season opener by press time.

The crew of Yassin Nasser/Joseph Kamya, which won the event last year, is expected to miss out and turn focus to the Safari Rally in Kenya.

But drivers like Ibrahim Lubega, who raced his two-wheel car to second place in the NRC standings last campaign, will be going all out to register points.

The new season starts with a new scoring system which will see the winner taking 50 points and not 100 like was the case in the past.

Get set

The first car is expected to be at Katebe along Ibanda Road for 25km to Biharwe.

Drivers will then cross to the 14.7km Kakoba section to complete Day One sections.

From Kakoba, the machines will head to the service park at Mbarara Main Prison Area in preparation for the highly anticipated super special stage at the Booma Grounds.

The super special stage will see cars racing on tarmacked roads this time round.

Day Two of the event will have three sections, stretching from Biharwe to Sanga in Kiruhura District.

The event, which will cover 179.16km, will end with the newly introduced power stage, which will start from Kakoba areas and into the city.

Being the first event on the NRC calender, the Mbarara City Rally has often produced drivers who go on to lift the championship.

Yassin Nasser started his journey to the NRC last season by winning in Mbarara, and drivers will all be out to get the perfect start.

MPU Mbarara City Rally

Dates: February 9-11

Venue: Mbarara City

Defending Champion: Yasin Nasser/Joseph Kamya

Stages: Nine