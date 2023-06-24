Cricket Cranes cherish growth in depth

Cricket can be absolutely brutal. The sport throws weighted jabs at the heart of any fan, player, even the umpire.

It swings momentum at will and the shorter code of the Twenty20 format can be unforgiving both to a bowler and batsman.

What was that?

That alone defines Team Uganda’s route to the Africa Continental Twenty20 Cup title in Kenyan capital Nairobi on Wednesday.

The Cricket Cranes were already buried by circumstances after the top order got swept off the floor in a flush yet coach Laurence Mahatlane’s charges rose from to set 125 runs and defend it for a one-run victory over hosts Kenya at the Gymkhana Club.

The momentum had swung only Kenya’s way once they gripped Uganda at 5-4 with Simon Sesaazi, Robinson Obuya, Kenneth Waiswa and Riazat Ali Shah all departed inside 3.5 overs.

Kenyan fans, young and old littered across the pavilion and stands knew they had this. Kenya’s skipper Rakep Patel knew it was theirs to lose and it was evident when they needed just 25 runs to win in the last five overs in the chase.

But when the pendulum swung the other way for the first time, the bob never returned. “In T20 cricket, every ball is an event,” admits Uganda’s all-rounder Riazat who backed himself up with figures of 2/21 in three overs.

Something from nothing

“Heart stopping moment,” Mahatlane described the moment after Riazat had stopped Lucas Olouch and Sukhdeep Singh from reaching the required nine runs in the final over.

The victory snatched from the jaws of defeat thanks to vital late knocks from Dinesh Nakrani (42 off 31) and Pascal Murungi (31 off 28) earned Uganda her first piece of T20 international silverware of 2023.

“With our top order not firing, I thought the boys recovered well and showed character,” said Mahatlane. Indeed, the Cranes rose to finely fit the ‘Twaake’ campaign run by their sponsors Kansai Plascon, loosely translated as ‘Let’s shine’.

“A special win for us because we were in a spot of bother early on. To recover from that and go on to win showed serious character as a team,” noted Brian Masaba some hours after hoisting the trophy.

Uganda had first won eight of its nine triple round-robin matches against Kenya, Rwanda and Botswana with significant shifts from nearly every team member.

“In terms of consistency, it’s been very good. That’s the standards we aspire to across the board and we’ll look to build on that,” said Masaba, a former goalkeeper.

Trust in youngsters

One thing Mahatlane knows too well is to offer chances to youngsters. The South African gaffer arrived in Uganda three years ago at a time the set-up relied on the old guard.

The generation of most players who had featured at the 2004 and 2006 editions of the ICC U-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup had been spent and they needed reinforcements.

Somehow, the pile of graduates from the U19s then would either leave the country (calmly read Emmanuel Nakaana, Farouk Ochimi), others struggled to fit into the senior set-up like Sesaazi himself, his brother Lawrence Sempijja among others.

But Mahatlane, formerly the South Africa U19s coach, offered an opportunity to everyone. Left-hand opening batsman Sesaazi is now the country’s leading run scorer in T20Is for Uganda.

That more open path of growth has allowed the class of West Indies 2022 U19 World Cup comprising Juma Miyagi, Cyrus Kakuru, Ismail Munir, Pascal Murungi and Ronald Lutaaya earn room in the same space with 42-year-old veteran Frank Nsubuga.

In Nairobi, Miyagi, Munir and exciting opener Lutaaya were unavailable but the vacuum offered chances to Siraje Nsubuga and Robinson Obuya for senior T20I debuts. They did not disappoint.

Squad depth, the honours

Off-break bowler Nsubuga picked 10 wickets in seven matches but more importantly, his catch of Collins Obuya on the final ball of the penultimate over which swung momentum to Uganda in the final.

Top-order batsman Obuya got 102 runs in eight innings but his strike rate of 112.08 is enviable. “I am very happy for them. You can’t buy experience,” stated Mahatlane.

The tournament happened also without another young pace man Cosmas Kyewuta as well anchorman Ronak Patel. Then, Bilal Hassun fell at the start while opening batsman Roger Mukasa was curtailed by a hamstring in the closing stages of the Nairobi show.

But Riazat finished as MVP with 176 runs and nine wickets, left-arm orthodox Henry Ssenyondo was best bowler with 18 wickets and five Ugandan batsmen hit more than 100 runs each.

“Our depth as a squad was tested to the limit. It’s been tough on the team as a unit but we held up really well and various guys stepped up when we needed them to,” explained Masaba.

“For me it’s good to see us build depth and players taking their chances,” said Mahatlane.

More work in Namibia

Nsubuga’s addition could do with the unexpected departure of Frank Akankwasa in the bowling department and similarly, Obuya has room to grow further into the void left by Arnold Otwani or Zephaniah Arinaitwe.

The changes however come with rebuilding chemistry and rhythm which Mahatlane needs to see improve. “Consistency but I believe that will come with more cricket we play,” he said of the team’s shortcomings.

“In one or two games, our intensity while batting in the middle overs wasn’t where it should be, so we’ll again look to correct in that area,” noted Masaba.

While the depth grows, there will be some more work to do when the Cricket Cranes travel to Windhoek next week for the Castle Lite Series comprising two T20s and two 50-Over duels against hosts Namibia.

“We have a few injuries. We will look at that over the next 10 days but I am happy we have played some cricket before the Tour. The World Cup Qualifiers will be there in November so we want to gain more experience on the conditions on and off the field,” added Mahatlane.

TEAM UGANDA STATS

MOST RUNS

Roger Mukasa 220 runs in 8 innings

Riazat Ali Shah 176 runs (10 inns)

Simon Sesaazi 172 runs (10 inns)

MOST WICKETS

Henry Ssenyondo 18 wickets

Alpesh Ramjani 13 wickets

Siraje Nsubuga 10 wickets

MOST CATCHES

Brian Masaba 5 catches (7 matches)

Robinson Obuya & Alpesh Ramjani 5 catches (8)

Riazat Ali Shah 5 catches (10)

ROUND ROBIN TABLE STANDINGS

Pos Team Pld W L NR Pts NRR

1 Uganda 9 8 1 0 16 +2.483

2 Kenya 9 6 3 0 12 +0.970

3 Botswana 9 2 7 0 4 -1.570

4 Rwanda 9 2 7 0 4 -1.815

CRICKET CRANES IN 2023

Africa T20 Continental Cup: Uganda champions (Won 9-1)

Tour of Qatar: Uganda tied Series 2-2

CRICKET CRANES IN 2022

East Africa T20 Tri-Nation: Uganda champions (Won 9-2)

Africa T20 Cup: Uganda champions (Won 5-0)

ICC CW Challenge League B Rd III: Uganda won 3-2

ICC T20 Global WC Qualifier B: Uganda finished 5th (2-3)

ICC CW Challenge League B Rd II: Uganda won 3-2