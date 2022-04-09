Cricket Cranes fancy rare Eagles’ scalp

The Cricket Cranes bear no face of shame every time anyone reminds me of the 3-0 drubbing Namibia inflicted on them in last year’s Bilateral Castle Lite T20 Series played at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek.

Uganda were just emerging from the two-year Covid-19 lockdown and hadn’t had a taste of international cricket for as long as the pandemic hit hard.

The Southern Africans were fresh from a handful of series including their own elite Richelieu Franchise T20.

Despite Cricket Cranes’ gritting their teeth it was the Capricorn Eagles getting over the line because of their competitive edge.

Chance to amend

One year down the road, the situation has not yet changed and the pundits maintain that it will still be a David versus Goliath contest with Namibia expected to win the series but not as comfortable as they did last April.

Uganda can shed some skin by claiming a big scalp against the hosts’ full-strength side at the Trustco United Cricket Club in Windhoek.

The Cricket Cranes are men on a mission and coach Laurence Mahatlane insists the team is currently experiencing exciting times as they chase slots to the ICC Twenty20 World Cup in Australia this November as well as the 2023 One Day International (ODI) World Cup in India.

“We have goals and we want to take care of our processes to ensure we achieve them,” said coach Laurence Mahatlane, the man who is credited for having guided the Cranes to the T20 African title in Kigali, Rwanda, last November.

“This is the biggest team we will ever get to play in terms of ranking. It is a big thing for us for them to invite us. They know we can give them a run for their money.

“And it is a good opportunity to gauge how far we have come in a year and for the youngsters in our squad to get a taste of international cricket.”

Gulf in rankings

Namibia are ranked 16th in the world whereas Uganda lie 25th and Mahatlane’s side has six new faces, including two debutants; U-19 World Cup hero Juma Miyagi and top-order batsman Emmanuel Hasahya, who were not part of last year’s touring party.

Namibia have already qualified for the World Cup courtesy of their performance in the previous event when they turned the tables on the ‘big boys’ and Uganda are fighting to not only make this year’s grade but also be among the top 20 ranked nations in the world ahead of the 2024 T20 global meet.

Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus and his world beaters enjoy a fierce but friendly rivalry with Uganda, and the match will witness a couple of individuals on either side looking to settle their scores, including Johannes Smit, Zane Green, Jan Frylinck, Stephen Baard and Ruben Trumpelmann against Uganda’s Brian Masaba, Frank Nsubuga, Deus Muhumuza, Riazat Ali Shah and Dinesh Nakrani.

UGANDA PROBABLE XI

1.Brian Masaba (captain)

2. Deus Muhumuza (vice-captain)

3. Dinesh Nakrani

4. Riazat Ali Shah

5. Fred Achelam

6. Frank Nsubuga

7. Arnold Otwani

8. Henry Ssenyondo

9. Cosmas Kyewuta

10. Simon Ssesazi

11. Frank Akankwasa

12th man: Kenneth Waiswa

Reserves: Juma Miyagi, Emmanuel

Hasahya, Richard Agamire

Castle Lite T20 Series