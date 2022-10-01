Cubs seek immediate Afcon Under-17 return

Hamza Lutalo and his national Under-17 team Cubs were denied an appearance at the 2021 Afcon Under-17 tournament when Caf announced that the tournament has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic in Africa.

Today, Lutalo will attempt to engineer another return to the continental showpiece tournament when the Cubs play Djibouti in their first game at the U17 Africa Cup of Nations (Cecafa) Qualifier in Ethiopia.

The top two teams in the two groups at the 10-team tournament will qualify for the semi-finals with only the tournament winner guaranteed a spot at next year’s U17 Afcon in Algeria.

Uganda will expect to finish among the top two in group B that also includes Rwanda, Sudan and Burundi.

“All the teams in our group are equally good but our focus is doing well in every game in order to reach our target,” Lutalo said of the team’s group opponents.

The other group features hosts Ethiopia, South Sudan, Somalia, Tanzania and Eritrea.

And having qualification over the previous two tournaments, Lutalo is aware anything less will be regarded as an under achievement.

“Our target is to qualify for Afcon and that means we must be the best in the Qualifiers. We are not concerned about our opponents because the players have been prepared to face any opposition,” he noted.

Royal Giant High School midfielder Elvis Sekajugo will seek to make up for lost time having been selected on the final team of the aborted 2021 Afcon edition.





Patrick Ouke and Farouk Tumwesigye are the other players Lutalo will bank to recreate the magic of the previous team that was led by playmaker Travis Mutyaba.





U17 Africa Cup of Nations (Cecafa) Qualifier

Saturday

Uganda vs. Djibouti

Groups

Group A: Ethiopia, Tanzania, Eritrea, Somalia, South Sudan

B: Uganda, Djibouti, Rwanda, Sudan, Burundi