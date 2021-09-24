Cup final: Unequal foes, same hunger

By Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo More by this Author

It will be 1,990 days since Bul last beat Vipers in a competitive game when they meet again tomorrow. That 1-0 victory on April 15, 2016, at Vipers’ former temporary home in Buikwe had big ramifications.

That defeat is one of the reasons KCCA leapfrogged the Venoms to win the 2015/16 Uganda Premier League (UPL) title by four points. That result is Bul’s only victory over Vipers in the last 10 clashes.

In fact, the latter have won eight, including the last five in a row.

Reading these stats can make you think that all that Vipers have to do in tomorrow’s Stanbic Uganda Cup final at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru is to show up and run around the artifical turf of the facility for 90 minutes then hoist the trophy.

Three losses

Coach Roberto Oliviera was only unveiled by Vipers’ president Lawrence Mulindwa this month to end the interim reign of Paul Kiwanuka. The Brazilian finds a very unplayable record in the finals.

Despite winning the Cup in 2016, only SC Villa have lost as many Cup finals as Vipers – three.

Today’s finalists, then known as Bunnamwaya, lost on their first appearance in the Cup, beaten 1-0 by URA in Gulu in 2012. Robert Ssentogo scored the winner.

Advertisement

A change of name to Vipers didn’t alter their luck much the following year in Mbale. The now-defunct Victoria University beat Vipers 5-3 in a post-match penalty shootout after a 1-all stalemate in 120 minutes.

All that hurt was buried in 2016 as a packed Nakivubo Stadium saw Vipers rip Onduparaka apart in a 3-1 win to lift their first Uganda Cup title. Pius Wangi bagged a brace and Erisa Sekisambu got the other.

They would lose again in 2017, 1-0 to KCCA in Bukedea. Julius Poloto scored the lone goal to ensure that Villa’s three losses in the final – 1987, 1990 and 2001 – were matched.

First timers

However, this competition doesn’t throw up so many non-traditional champions. No wonder KCCA and Express are joint record winners on 10 titles, one more than Villa. URA have three.

Vipers are only bidding to join five others on two diadems. Bul, under the tutelage of Alex Isabirye, want their first title.

KCCA was the first team to win the Cup that in recent times guarantees a place in continental football, twice in 1979 and 1980.

Express (1985), defunct UEB (1996), URA (2005), Victors (2008), Victoria University (2013) and Proline (2019) are the others whose names were engraved for the first time.

Bul, formed in 2007, have never won anything despite being one of the most stable clubs locally. They are backed by edible oil and soap producers Bidco Uganda Limited.

Two sixth place finishes in 2015/16 and 2017/18 are their only hallmarks of excellence. Contrast that with Vipers’ four league titles and you will find another mismatch.

There is a burning desire and hunger within Bul that mirrors Vipers’ failure to add the lone triumph five years ago. In there lies the similarity.

Head to head

Last 10 meetings

Vipers 1 -0 Bul

Bul 2-3 Vipers

Vipers 2- 1 Bul

Vipers 1 -0 Bul

Bul 1 -3 Vipers

Bul 0-0 Vipers

Vipers 1 -0 Bul

Bul 1 -2 Vipers

Vipers 1 -0 Bul

Vipers 0-1 Bul

[email protected] nationmedia.com