Curtains draw on hockey league

There is little except decent finishes for a few teams to play for as the National Hockey League (NHL) climaxes today in Lugogo.

The 2021 titles have already been won by Weatherhead and perennial champions Wananchi for the men and ladies respectively.

For the ladies, second spot which comes with a guaranteed place in the Africa Cup of Club Championships (ACCC) - although Ugandan teams hardly travel to the showpiece - is still up for grabs.

Deliverance Church of Uganda (DCU) are in control of that with 11 points but have Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Swans breathing down their necks.

DCU play fourth-placed Rhinos, on four points in seven games. Rhinos should be buoyed after their late 1-0 win over Weatherhead a fortnight ago that ensured they got off the bottom of the table.

Their 2-2 opening day draw with DCU will also give them something to look towards to but the latter strengthened in the mid-season transfer window when they signed defender Winnie Alaro from Wananchi.

DCU also want to make things right after losing the Independence Cup final to Wananchi and will want to finish the season strong after also making the finals of the Uganda Cup last weekend.

KHC Swans, who trail DCU by just one point, will quietly back Rhinos and hope their prayers count but must take care of their own business when they meet Weatherhead in the women’s final game of the season in the afternoon.

Weatherhead, however, will come out fighting as they try to avoid finishing bottom just a season after finishing second.

Men’s league

Meanwhile, for the men, the top three positions are settled with; Weatherhead as champions, Wananchi runners up and KHC Stallions sitting pretty in third for a fifth consecutive season.

Weatherhead Historicals are also unrivalled for bottom place for yet another season.

But if Rockets can pick a positive result off KHC Stallions, then they will also go ahead of City Lions in fourth place.

KHC Originals, on eight points, will need a miracle but a win over Wananchi would propel them to sixth if Makerere lose to Historicals.

Wananchi, however, will come motivated to at least finish as league top scorers. They will need 14 goals to equal Weatherhead’s 115 tally and a bit more to surpass it.

