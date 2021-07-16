Damsgaard, Schick and Diaz merit bigger stage

By Allan Ssekamatte More by this Author

With the curtain drawn on a epic Euro 2020 tournament in which Roberto’s Mancini’s Azzurri proved their extended unbeaten run wasn’t a flash in the pan by lifting their first major international honour since Fabio Cannavaro captained them to World Cup success in 2006, attention has now switched to the transfer market.

Uefa player of the tournament Gianluigi Donnarruma has already been snapped up on a free transfer by Paris Saint Germain, in the first major coup of this summer’s window. So who is left?

Of Donnarruma’s 10 colleagues to be named in the Uefa team of the tournament, only AS Roma’s Leonardo Spinazzola doesn’t already play for an A-list club that annually vies for silverware.

In any case, chances of a transfer have been scuttled by a long injury lay off.

Kyle Walker is a Manchester City player for years to come, Luke Shaw can never quit on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer given his role in his career’s revival, Leonardo Bonucci is a dyed-in-the-wool Juventus legend in the evening of his career and Harry Maguire is United’s long-term skipper.

The Jorginho impact

Over the last three summers, Jorginho has been a subject of intense transfer speculation but he has responded by becoming only the tenth player in history to lift both the Champions League and European Championship in the same year. His record number of interceptions are something Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel can’t do without.

Young player of the tournament Pedri has meantime just enjoyed a breakthrough season in which his budding on-pitch understanding with Lionel Messi has Barcelona fans dreaming of a new epoch of football nirvana.

Surprise choice, Spurs’ Pierre Hojbjerg, should be central to new boss Nuno Espirito Santo’s plans whereas upfront Federico Chiesa has newly reinstalled Juventus boss Maxmilliano Allegri purring in anticipation of high octane football and goals.

Fellow Serie A star Romelu Lukaku has already declared his intention to stay with champions Inter Milan. The eleventh player, Raheem Sterling, has been England’s star player in their march to the final.

Speculation linking him to Spurs in a players plus cash swap for Harry Kane sounds ludicrous at best.

Pogba value still up

France’s Paul Pogba, Czech Republic’s Patrick Schick and Denmark’s Mikkel Damsgaard would have featured in my team of the tournament.

Pogba’s inability to replicate his Les Bleus form with Manchester United means he remains unsettled and could move to Juventus or Paris Saint Germain – the latter are so far the runaway winners of the market after picking up Achraf Hakimi for £60m, Donnarruma and Sergio Ramos on free transfers.

Damsgaard’s strong work ethic, innate creative instincts, eye for both a pass and goal mean Sampdoria are now too small a club for him.

Schick also deserves a bigger stage than Bayer Leverkusen who will not be offering Champions League football.

He only needs to improve his mentality to join one of the top teams as his goal scoring instincts are top notch.

From the Copa America, Colombia’s Luis Diaz is the one player who has most enhanced his reputation.

Any club that takes a gamble by paying FC Porto for his services will be getting a gem. Brazil and Lyon forward Lucas Paqueta is another player that is headed for the big time.



