David Gambia test Goliath Cameroon

If one was put on the spot to name the possible final team at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Cameroon, including The Gambia on that list would have been astronomically impossible.

But in sport, everyone has a chance, they say. And The Gambians must be wondering how they have managed to stay this long at the 33rd edition of the continent’s most prestigious football show.

The small West African are enjoying a fairy tale run on their Afcon debut. Their journey has come at the expense of some formidable opponents.

Mali were their latest victims, in the Round of 16. Musa Barrow struck with 19 minutes left on the clock to guide Tom Saintfiet’s side to the last eight in Bafoussam on Monday night.

These giant killers are now bidding to secure a dream semi-final when they take on hosts Cameroon in the first quarterfinal at the Japoma Stadium in Douala tonight.

Beating every odd

The odds have barely been on Gambia’s side but they have consistently beaten them. It began in a tough Group F where they took seven points off Mali, Tunisia and Mauritania.

While Belgian-based Ablie Jallow and Serie A club Bologna forward Barrow have shared the team’s four goals in the campaign, their solid backline has been equally impressive.

The Gambia are hard to break down and that is best explained by just one goal they have conceded – a penalty in the 1-1 draw with Mali on January 16.

The defensive trio of centre-backs James Gomez and Omar Colley together with skipper Pa Modou Jagne have developed great chemistry in all four matches but they face an uphill task to keep the hosts at bay.

Cameroon, under Portuguese Toni Conceicao, are the joint-highest scoring side in the competition thus far with nine goals, level with departed Nigeria.

Of the Indomitable Lions’ goals, captain Vincent Aboubakar has scored six – including the winner in the 2-1 victory over 10-man Comoros on Monday.

While the former FC Porto man stands out, it is easy to forget the solid support he has from three-goal man Karl Toko Ekambi, Bayern Munich forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Clinton N’Jie often coming off the bench.

Bidding to win a sixth Afcon title, Cameroon have bullied oppositions in the midfield, thanks to Napoli man André-Frank Zambo Anguissa’s command and he now has Martin Hongla for company.

The Gambia are just one of the four teams left in the competition that are yet to taste Afcon triumph and should they dump out the hosts, it could be the biggest tale in tournament history yet.

Burkinabe mental test

After staring at exit during the penalty shoot-out against Gabon, Burkina Faso now ought to turn on the mojo when they face Tunisia at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium in Garoua today.

The Burkinabe missed the 2019 finals in Egypt on the back of a third-place finish in 2017 and runner-up in 2013.

The generation of Charles Kabore, Aristide Bance and Jonathan Pitroipa is gone, and the lads such as goalkeeper Herve Koffi, Bertrand Traore, Gustavo Sangare and Abdoul Tapsoba have a shot at their own slice of history.