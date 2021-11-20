Decisive day for Cricket Cranes at Africa T20 Finals

Guns cocked. Captain Brian Masaba and his teammates must stop Kenyan pinch-hitter Alex Obanda early in the innings before he sprays balls all over the park in the virtual final. PHOTO/INNOCENT NDAWULA

By  Innocent Ndawula

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • This particular ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup Africa Qualifier in Rwanda – dubbed ICC T20 Africa Finals – has equally lived to the billing.

International Cricket Council (ICC) tournaments are every inch cut-throat events. Right from the World Cup to the global pathway and development competitions, there is no dull moment when it comes to cricket as several thrills, frills and spills are served in equal measure.

