Defiant Lwakataka to fight for NRC title

Two-time national rally champion, Ponsiano Lwakataka, says the 2020 title winner is not yet decided with the four events to go.

The 2005 and 2007 champion, who is to be co-driven by Paul Musaazi, is confident that he can turn tables with victory in this weekend’s United Motor Club Kassanda Sugar rally.

Thereafter, he wants to target the high scoring Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally set for August, 2021.

The local winner for the Pearl that doubles as an Africa Rally Championship (ARC) round bags 140 points.

That’s 40 points more than the usual National Rally Championship (NRC) event score. This mathematics occupies

Lwakataka’s mind as he seeks to make up the 110-point gap on NRC leader Duncan Mubiru.

“I am ultimately going for a win in the Kassanda rally. Then, finish Pearl as the best local. I definitely will be in contention for the title,” says Lwakataka, who will drive his Subaru Impreza N12B.

Changes on resumption

Mubiru resumed the truncated championship when he won the Bristo Bwera Rally in Ssembabule District in April.

The 2020 championship was postponed last year due the Covid-19 pandemic when Fred Busulwa was leading.

However, Busulwa has since dropped to second on the standings with 175, with Hassan Alwi Junior in third place on 170 points.

The two-day scientifically organised UMC Kassanda rally has attracted 26 drivers and will cover a competitive distance of 130km.

Only two stages will be run thrice in sugar plantations in Mityana District, and a transport section of only 60km.

The entry has all the NRC contenders who would want to wrestle the title from 2019 national champion Yassin Nasser.

But it is Lwakataka’s lofty ambitions that will certainly be up to the test when the drivers are flagged off.

