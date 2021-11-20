Depleted Gomba starts Masaza title defence

Defending champions Gomba will field a depleted side when they open their Masaza Cup title defence today.

The record five-time winners face silent assassins Kyadondo at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru. But the odds are overwhelmingly stacked against the defending champions after key absences hit them hard.

Four players from the winning squad have joined top flight clubs. George Kaddu (Wakiso Giants), Charles Bbaale (Villa), Ali Bayo (Villa) and George Kiryowa (Police) will all follow the results only.

And a number of others are out for different contract issues with established stars such as midfielder Derrick Mbowa, Fred Atuhaire and Jackson Ssemugabi remaining uncommitted while goalkeeper Fred Anguzu has run out of contract.

Demanding campaign

In arguably the group of death that includes four former winners; Gomba, Kyadondo, Bululi and Ssingo who are joined by Kabula in the Masengere Group, it all adds up to a case of mission improbable as the defending champions embark on a demanding campaign.

“At the moment our main target is to get through the groups. The tournament comes as a big challenge but we are set,” Gomba head coach Ibrahim Kirya said.

Kirya says the responsibility for scoring goals will be entrusted with captain Juma Lutakome and his assistant Hamis Kafeero.

Goalkeeper Bright Dhaira will lead from the back as untested Faizoh Kasesa, Sharif Muwanga and Sadat Mukembo will form the defence.

“We’ve got to show up as a team. It is a massive challenge. We respect Kyadondo, of course, but we have to start strongly,” Kirya said.

While Kyadondo are 2008 winners, they have been falling short.

They have been camped at Kawempe Muslim SS under the tutelage of Anthony Ssekitto and like all other teams, they have had less time to train together.

“I think we are ready to challenge anyone and we shall try to play an attractive game,” Sekitto said.

As is the norm, Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II will preside over the opening ceremony that will be televised on BBS television.

Masaza Cup

Groups

Masengere:

Gomba, Kyadondo, Buluuli,

Ssingo, Kabula

Muganzirwazza:

Buddu, Busujju, Mawogola,

Buweekula, Butambala

Bulange:

Busiro, Bugerere, Kyaggwe,

Buvuma

Butikkiro:

Bulemeezi, Kooki, Mawokota,

Ssese

Today live on BBS TV

Gomba vs. Kyadondo 3pm

Sunday

Buluuli vs. Kabula 4pm

Monday

Kyadondo vs. Ssingo 12pm

Kabula vs. Gomba 3pm

Previous winners