Digging into the Lekuru-Lady Cranes conundrum

Social media platform X, formerly Twitter, went in flames on Monday after the Uganda Rugby Union (URU) released the 12-member squad for next weekend's Rugby Africa Olympics qualifiers in Tunisia.

One famous name, Black Pearls’ Emilly Lekuru, the famed tryscoring machine, was conspicuously missing. This sent mixed reactions from rugby enthusiasts. Including those who've not really followed the women's game, but know the Lekuru name from her try scoring exploits.

For a player nicknamed Ferrari, you could argue, rightly so, that the dust is justified. After all, she is on the back of a hot run that saw her set a national 7s league record of 49 tries and eight conversions (261 points) in a season despite serving a 6-match ban for dangerous play.

Her most fruitful harvests came in Tororo where she scored 13 tries in three games at the Mileke Boarder 7s, and a whooping 16 in four games at Kyabazinga 7s in Jinja.

Avengers' Sarah Kirabo, the overall MVP, came second on the stats sheet with 39 tries and 11 conversions (217 points). That in itself left many raising questions. In the 15s league, Lekuru was also the national top tryscorer with 17 tries in six games.

So, what reason do you front for not having such a player in your team? Many asked.

Score dives right into this.

The beginning

In preparation for the October-November 2022 Rugby Africa 15s Women's Cup that Uganda hosted at Wankulukuku, Lekuru was preparing for her final exams at MUBS, for her Bachelor's of Science in Accounting, Lekuru found the training colliding with her academics.

When the team was preparing to enter camp, she, according to then coach Leonard Lubambula, asked to be excused.

"I personally contacted her and that was her stand, which we had to respect because we all know the value of education. Until my moving on from the coaching post I've not had any other engagement with her because there has not been any other tournament," said Lubambula.

Some within the rugby fraternity branded Lekuru unpatriotic, big headed and arrogant, while others praised her for being focused on her future.

In one or the other way, this became the beginning of where we are, currently. In March 2023, Uganda received two strength and conditioning experts from World Rugby to fine-tune the men's team which was preparing for the Challenger Series.

URU tapped into this arrangement by calling up a women's side to benefit from these gentlemen's expertise. Lekuru had now graduated and got an employment placement with Rugby Tackling Life (RTL) as an accountant.

Helen Buteme, the RTL founder, also coach/player for Black Pearls, had earlier suggested that an evening program would favor some of her players who are in formal employment or school.

Ramsey Olinga, the URU Chief Technical Officer, agreed with Buteme but also pointed out to the unavailability of pitches in the evenings. Also, the men's team was training in the morning so it would be a case of killing two birds with one stone.

As it came out, Buteme, who usually wants to draw a line between work and play, asked the team manager, Phionah Nakatete, to make sure that Lekuru is back to her workstation by 11am.

Lekuru said: "I told her (Nakatete) that my employers are strict on me when it comes to reporting time. She assured me that we'd be done and I make my way back to office.

"But surprisingly, training ended at noon and they held us in a meeting until late afternoon. I was late for work and my bosses don't want to know. My work is more like a rugby pitch, literally. You are not allowed to step on the line.

“My job comes first so I cant sacrifice a job that pays my bills. I will be available for future campaigns if they dont collide with my job," she adds.

Buteme wrote to Nakatete and the team management, informing them of the cancellation of the release grant to Lekuru during working hours.

"As much as we support her career growth, we don't want to see RTL programs taking a knock from this," says Buteme.

Sounds harsh but knowing that RTL paid for Lekuru's education and many other girls through secondary and university and still supporting others, one sees why the organization takes a tough stance on its activities and employees.

Charles Onen, the coach, confirmed that development. He says that when Lekuru and her employers failed to align with the team's training program, they had to move on with the available players.

"Emilly (Lekuru) is a good player. Like many others that we have. We'd like to have her but we cant go beyond our lines. That's all I can say."

The aftermath

Consequently, Nakatete emailed Lekuru, notifying her of her dropping from the team. "With reference to the email written by your employers reversing the prior request with you to train in the morning hours, we have been left with no option but to replace you with a more flexible player.

"With importance to your job and commitment to RTL, we also attach importance to what you do as part of career development and goals," reads the email in part.

Nakatete further wrote to Lekuru to return national team property in her possession. A knee brace and crutches she received when she got injured in Tunisia in 2018. Social media again went up in arms, and some quarters from the Union faulted Nakatete.

"She asked for those on her own. We didnt task her to recover them because we know that some of those things, like knee braces, are not reusable," a Union official said, but asked to be kept anonymous.

It is also believed that that was the beginning of the end of Nakatete's time on the job. Consequently, when the new executive took over, she was shown the door. Efforts to get her side of the story, in all this, went futile until press time.

Current situation

Uganda is travelling to Tunisia on Tuesday. The 12 players and management will feel hard done by the current hullabaloo over just one missing player. It is understandable. But that is the nature of life.

It is said that there were efforts to bring Lekuru back into the fold. But she insists that she is not yet ready, at least, mentally.

"The environment is toxic and not good for my mental health, basing on how they treated me. Currently I am concentrating on my job and playing for my club. Those are the two places that I feel happy to be part of at the moment," she said.

