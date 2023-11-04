Disc golf, one throw at a time

Disc golf, often described as a fusion of traditional golf and Frisbee, has gained significant traction in Africa, particularly in Uganda, Kenya, and Zambia.

The inaugural tournament in Uganda, Crested Crane Classic, held as part of the climax of a week-long training of grassroots players and teachers at the 18-hole course at Ndejje University attracted 92 players, marking a promising start for this sport.

Zoë AnDyke, the Executive Director of Universal Play Disc Golf, a U.S.-based non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting the sport, was astounded by the enthusiastic response.

"I am blown away. First of all, a professional competition sells out 72 players, and we had 92 today. The fact that it is the first professional disc golf tournament, it has been unbelievably successful. It tells me that there is a desire to play," AnDyke said.

Disc golf, a game that shares similarities with traditional golf, is played using flying discs (or frisbees) instead of balls and clubs. To score, players aim to place their disc inside a raised metal basket serving as the "hole."

While disc golf has been a growing sport in the United States, its footprint in Africa is now expanding to include countries like Uganda, Kenya, and Zambia. The first disc golf course on the continent was installed in 2002 on the Rimpa Estates Wildlife Conservatory - Maasai lands. Plans are in motion to establish more courses, with the Democratic Republic of Congo being the next destination.

AnDyke emphasised the competitive potential of the sport in Africa as more courses are established.

"If all these places in Africa continue to establish courses, everyone will continue to be competitive if they want to," she said.

Leading role

Universal Play Disc Golf (Uplay), under the leadership of AnDyke, has played a pivotal role in introducing the sport to the African continent. Uplay visited Uganda recently and conducted clinics, reaching more than 1,000 people, including school children.

"We've supplied the students with disc packs. Even though they may not have baskets yet, they can still practice and enhance their skills. The next crucial phase involves teachers and sports tutors instructing disc golf, and universities establishing courses and actively participating in professional tournaments," AnDyke said.

In an interview during the inaugural PDGA Crested Crane Classic at Ndejje University, AnDyke described disc golf as one of the most accessible sports, noting its affordability, low-impact nature, and lifelong appeal.

Founded around six years ago, Uplay focuses on teaching communities the fundamentals of disc golf, with a particular emphasis on training instructors to ensure the safe and effective dissemination of the sport. Uplay has developed a curriculum available on their website and provides instructional videos on their YouTube channel to help new players and potential instructors.

Their efforts have ignited a passion for the sport and set the stage for its growth in the region.

AnDyke emphasised the long-term impact of this initiative.

"The next step is for teachers and sports tutors to continue teaching disc golf, and for universities to install courses and participate in professional tournaments," she said.

Praise Nassimbwa of Nalinnya Lwantale Girls' SS, expressed her enthusiasm for disc golf aspiring to become a professional player.

"I would recommend disc golf because it helps you play in a challenging environment. I want to keep practicing and maybe I will become a professional," Nassimbwa, who carded 101 throws in the junior category, said.

Opportunities

While Uganda is currently ranked as the 50th best disc golf country, it boasts two courses, including an 18-hole course at Ndejje University, established in 2022. This new course is expected to boost interest in the sport and create opportunities for schools and universities to foster a new generation of players.

According to AnDyke, the university setting will provide the opportunity to share disc golf with many other African universities through competitions and other sporting events.

Another 9-hole course, the Katosi Disc Golf Course in Mukono District, ideal for practicing short games with putters and midranges, was also established in partnership with the Paul McBeth Foundation.

Disc golf has also been introduced in Jinja by Christian missionaries at the Whitehall Disc Golf Club.

Building resilience

Israel Muwanguzi, the coordinator of disc golf in Uganda, revealed that they are currently focused on building fundamental skills but plan to introduce more tournaments in the coming year to help players progress.

“These are early days and we are focused on making sure the players grasp the fundamentals. Our plan is to introduce more tournaments next year such that players can progress,” Muwanguzi said.

The ripple effect of these initiatives is expected to extend far beyond the disc golf course.

Europe currently boasts eight disc golf stops, and the United States is the busiest hub for disc golf, with an active calendar that opens with the US Women's Disc Golf Championships in Texas in March. With more courses being established, Africa has the potential to develop its own pro tour.

Becoming pro

Any sport requires good posture, stamina and balance. According to AnDyke, disc golf requires a lot of balance.

AnDyke highlighted the importance of balance and understanding in disc golf, stating, "It's not just a sport of your body, it's your whole body. To be able to throw the disc far and effectively, it takes a lot of understanding of how the disc flies and how it will land. You need knowledge on angle control, how to cut through the wind, and how to land on slopes. It also requires some athleticism, but it's the desire to play that matters most."

With the growing interest in disc golf across Africa, the future of the sport on the continent appears promising.

What’s disc golf?

Disc golf is a game in which players attempt to toss a plastic disc into each of a succession of basketlike receptacles stationed along a course with the object being to reach each target in as few attempts as possible. Disc golf is similar to regular golf in that it has 18 holes and is played primarily by the same rules.

SCORING