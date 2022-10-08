Does the draft Physical Activity and Sports Bill give you and I a stake in Ugandan sports? That and more and lessons from Kenya

Traditionally with sports claims to autonomy, it has more often than not created an in-house sports governance structure.





As this columnist has argued previously, this might not be the case anymore and a hybrid approach seems to be taking route increasingly, especially with domestic legislation overseeing the sports sector being enacted the world over.





In Uganda, a sports law termed The Physical Activity and Sports Bill is in the offing, and in the third article commenting on the same, this columnist looks at some of the public interest provisions of the Bill comparatively to Kenya.



The Bill seems to vest a lot of power in the National Council of Sports as the be-all and end-all of sports administration, regulation, and governance in the country. The Kenya Sports Act, 2013 sets up two bodies; Sports Kenya and The Sports Registrar.





Sports Kenya has several functions like promoting and coordinating grassroots, national, and international sports programs. The Sports Registrar is established as a licensing and regulatory body for professional sports bodies and also deals with matters concerning disputes between sports organizations.



Kenyan lawmakers foresaw the potential danger of vesting the regulatory, governance, and commercial functions of sport in one body. The Sports Act of Kenya mandates all sports organizations in Kenya to be open to the public as far as their leadership, activities, and membership are concerned.



The Sports Bill does not have a similarly clear and outright provision but simply skirts around the issue, and even where it attempts to give the common man the power to inspect the affairs of sports federations, uses discretionary language, “may”.



The above provision was put to test in a Constitutional petition filed by the embattled former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President, Nicholas Mwendwa challenging the powers of the Kenyan Criminal Investigations Directorate to summon him and search FKF’s accounts following a complaint by a one Milton Nyakundi Oriku.



One of the grounds of the petition was that Milton Nyakundi Oriku was a “non-football stakeholder” and could not file a complaint against FKF.





FKF and Nicholas Mwendwa argued that Milton Nyakundi Oriku lacked an “identifiable stake” in the affairs and running of FKF and therefore had no locus standi to file the said complaint against FKF and Nicholas Mwendwa.



To give Mwendwa's point context, Fifa Statutes define a football stakeholder as “a person, entity or organization which is not a member association and/or body of Fifa but has an interest or concern in Fifa's activities, which may affect or be affected by Fifa's actions, objectives and policies, in particular clubs, players, coaches, and professional leagues.”



A quite skillful drafting if you asked, especially the last limb of the provision that locks out everyone else who does not belong to the categories mentioned.



The court disagreed with that argument stating vehemently that the Kenyan Constitution and particularly the Sports Act permit Milton Nyakundi Oriku to file the said complaint.





Nicholas Mwendwa and FKF had also argued that the monies in contention had come from Fifa which Fifa through its Statutes provides for comprehensive mechanisms for financial audit and that that accountability had already been done to Fifa.



Court reasoned that the existence of the said audit mechanism did not negate the jurisdiction of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the Directorate of Public Prosecutions which are Constitutionally established organs of government.





This dispute precipitated the Fifa ban on Kenyan football but speaks volumes about what a people-centric sports law can achieve. To reiterate the point that those in charge of bringing this Bill to life must continue consulting comprehensively and robustly is an understatement.



Authored by Ivan Ojakol

The writer is a Sports Lawyer and Lecturer

[email protected]