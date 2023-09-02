Dolphins excited about Fast and Furious return

The sixth edition of the Dolphins Fast and Furious Gala is set to have at least 512 participants competing today at Lloli Park, Akamwesi Mall.

Last year’s gala also attracted about the same numbers from 19 clubs and came at a time when swimmers were yearning for competition after the Covid-19 hiatus.

Right now, the motivation is different. There is an influx of quality competition but swimmers need all opportunities to lower their times, especially in the sprints.

For the organizers, it is also a chance to give some upcoming swimmers who have not yet had the opportunity to prove themselves a chance to do so.

The gala attracts swimmers from the 8 and under, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14 and 15 and over age groups. The latter four age groups compete in the 50m freestyle, 50m breaststroke, 50m backstroke, 50m butterfly and 100m individual medley.

“When I joined Dolphins last year, I was slow and now I want to see how I have improved,” Dolphins’ Shalom Mwebaze said.

Her counterparts like Nathan Ssebana see this edition as a chance to keep proving themselves against the competition from other clubs.