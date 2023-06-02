Double-chasing Venoms desperate to sting Cops
What you need to know:
To get closer to Shs50m and a berth at the Caf Confederation Cup, Vipers ousted Bujumbura United, Jinja North, Wakiso Giants, Calvary and Bright Stars.
It is the Vipers' trophy to lose. Police will need their most disastrous cannons to quash that widely held view.
Or else pray for an implosion from Vipers, and yes they sometimes blow it up in the final.
Losing a second successive Stanbic Uganda Cup final on Saturday at the Akii-Bua Stadium in Lira will hurt Vipers to the core.
Even the recent hard-earned StarTimes Uganda Premier League triumph will be viewed as a glass half empty.
Alex Isabirye's Venoms must lift the trophy hook or crook according to the grapevine from the Kitende administration.
With much work done in the first semifinal leg at the St Mary's Stadium in Kitende, Isabirye reserved his pivotal players like Yunus Sentamu, Siraje Ssentamu and skipper Milton Karisa for the final showdown.
Soltilo Bright Stars threatened to overturn the 4-0 deficit with Nelson Senkatuka's first half strike at Kavumba on Tuesday but the hurdle proved too high in the end.
Their 1-0 victory only served to show that Vipers, winners in 2016 and 2021, are not infallible after all.
Let's be bold about it, Vipers' Achilles heel is the incompatible defensive combo of rookie Rogers Torach and sweeper Hillary Mukundane that Police forwards Ronald Ssempala and Herman Wasswa can exploit.
Police notice
Meanwhile Angelo Lonyesi's Police on the other hand ejected Aputuun, Pajule TC, Ndejje University, Bul and Adjumani TC to enjoy the dark horse status.
Despite failing to make it to the top flight, Police see no qualms of playing at the grand continental stage and Lonyesi maintained the contest has the ability to go to the wire.
" We didn't reach here by mistake. Police have experienced players although we narrowly missed out on returning to the top flight league," Lonyesi vowed.
The Cops lost the 2000 and 2003 cup finals and are set to employ a cautious counterattacking approach against the Venoms to break the jinx.
Ndugwa and Isabirye mojo....
Vipers forward Karim Ndugwa was unplayable for Bul last year as the Jinja based club lifted the maiden Uganda Cup, Isabirye's third overall.
His well-punctuated eight strikes and particularly the well-executed brace in the final at Masindi had his victims Vipers rushing for his signature in January.
Alas! The lanky forward hasn't hit the ground running at Kitende. He is cup-tied.
Isabirye is a coach of many colours and may instead turn to the attacking trio of Karisa, Sentamu and lively Abubakar Lawal for redemption.
Only SC Villa, KCCA and Express have mastered a double and Vipers must feel the time is nigh.
It may be now or never for everyone's favourites.
Stanbic Uganda Cup
Saturday at 3pm
Police vs. Vipers, Akii-Bua Stadium-Lira
Winners' cash prize
Winners - Shs50m
Runners-up: Shs25m
Semifinalists: Shs12m
Quarterfinalists: Shs6m
Round of 16: Shs3m
Round of 32: Shs2m
Uganda Cup finals
1971: Coffee United 2-1 Simba
1972–75: Competition not held
1976: Gangama United (Mbale Heroes) 0–0 Coffee United (pens. 4–2)
1977: Simba w/o Nytil
1978: Nsambya Old Timers 1-0 Uganda Commercial Bank (UCB)
1979: KCC (now KCCA) w/o UCB
1980: KCCA 2-0 Maroons
1981: Coffee United 1-1 UCB (pens. 5–4)
1982: KCC 1–0 Nile Breweries (abandoned)
1983: SC Villa 1-0 KCC
1984: KCC 3-2 Coffee United
1985: Express 3-1 KCC
1986: SC Villa 2-0 Tobacco
1987: KCC 1-0 SC Villa
1988: SC Villa 3-1 Express
1989: SC Villa 4-2 Express
1990: KCC 3-0 SC Villa
1991: Express 4-1 Nile Breweries
1992: Express 1-0 Nile Breweries
1993: KCC 2-1 Dairy Heroes (Mbale Heroes)
1994: Express 0–0 KCCA (pens. 4–3)
1995: Express 2-0 Posta
1996: Uganda Electricity Board (UEB) 1-0 Nile Breweries
1997: Express 4-1 UEB
1998: SC Villa 2-0 Simba
1999: Mbale Heroes 0–0 (aet) Lyantonde (pens. 3–0)
2000: SC Villa 1-0 Military Police
2001: Express 3-1 SC Villa
2002: SC Villa 2-1 Express
2002–03: Express 3-1 Police
2004: KCC 1–1 Express (pens. 3–2)
2005: URA 2-1 KCC
2006: Express 2-0 Maji
2006–07: Express 0–0 KCC (pens. 4–2)
2007–08: Victors 1-0 Kinyara FC
2008–09: SC Villa 2-1 URA
2009–10: Victors 1–1 Simba (pens. 5–4)
2010–11: Simba 2-1 URA
2011–12: URA 1-0 Bunamwaya (now Vipers)
2012–13: Victoria University 1–1 Vipers (pens. 5–3)
2013–14: URA 2–2 KCCA (pens. 4–2)
2014–15: SC Villa 3–0 KCCA
2015–16: Vipers 3–1 Onduparaka
2017: KCCA 2–0 Paidha Black Angels
2018: KCCA 1–0 Vipers
2019: Proline 1-1 Bright Stars (pens. 5–4)
2020: Not played due to Covid-19
2021: Vipers 8-1 Bul
2022: Bul 3-1 Vipers
Police road to the finals
Round of 64: ejected Aputuun
Round of 32: ejected Pajule Lions
Round of 16: ejected Ndejje University
Quarterfinals: ejected Bul
Semifinal: ejected Adjumani TC
Vipers road to finals
Round of 64: ejected Bujumbura United
Round of 32: ejected Jinja North
Round of 16: ejected Wakiso Giants
Quarterfinals: ejected Calvary
Semifinal: ejected Soltilo Bright Stars