Double-chasing Venoms desperate to sting Cops

It is the Vipers' trophy to lose. Police will need their most disastrous cannons to quash that widely held view.

Or else pray for an implosion from Vipers, and yes they sometimes blow it up in the final.

Losing a second successive Stanbic Uganda Cup final on Saturday at the Akii-Bua Stadium in Lira will hurt Vipers to the core.

Even the recent hard-earned StarTimes Uganda Premier League triumph will be viewed as a glass half empty.

Alex Isabirye's Venoms must lift the trophy hook or crook according to the grapevine from the Kitende administration.

With much work done in the first semifinal leg at the St Mary's Stadium in Kitende, Isabirye reserved his pivotal players like Yunus Sentamu, Siraje Ssentamu and skipper Milton Karisa for the final showdown.

Soltilo Bright Stars threatened to overturn the 4-0 deficit with Nelson Senkatuka's first half strike at Kavumba on Tuesday but the hurdle proved too high in the end.

Their 1-0 victory only served to show that Vipers, winners in 2016 and 2021, are not infallible after all.

Let's be bold about it, Vipers' Achilles heel is the incompatible defensive combo of rookie Rogers Torach and sweeper Hillary Mukundane that Police forwards Ronald Ssempala and Herman Wasswa can exploit.

To get closer to Shs50m and a berth at the Caf Confederation Cup, Vipers ousted Bujumbura United, Jinja North, Wakiso Giants, Calvary and Bright Stars.

Police notice

Meanwhile Angelo Lonyesi's Police on the other hand ejected Aputuun, Pajule TC, Ndejje University, Bul and Adjumani TC to enjoy the dark horse status.

Despite failing to make it to the top flight, Police see no qualms of playing at the grand continental stage and Lonyesi maintained the contest has the ability to go to the wire.

" We didn't reach here by mistake. Police have experienced players although we narrowly missed out on returning to the top flight league," Lonyesi vowed.

The Cops lost the 2000 and 2003 cup finals and are set to employ a cautious counterattacking approach against the Venoms to break the jinx.

Ndugwa and Isabirye mojo....

Vipers forward Karim Ndugwa was unplayable for Bul last year as the Jinja based club lifted the maiden Uganda Cup, Isabirye's third overall.

His well-punctuated eight strikes and particularly the well-executed brace in the final at Masindi had his victims Vipers rushing for his signature in January.

Alas! The lanky forward hasn't hit the ground running at Kitende. He is cup-tied.

Isabirye is a coach of many colours and may instead turn to the attacking trio of Karisa, Sentamu and lively Abubakar Lawal for redemption.

Only SC Villa, KCCA and Express have mastered a double and Vipers must feel the time is nigh.

It may be now or never for everyone's favourites.

Stanbic Uganda Cup

Saturday at 3pm

Police vs. Vipers, Akii-Bua Stadium-Lira

Winners' cash prize

Winners - Shs50m

Runners-up: Shs25m

Semifinalists: Shs12m

Quarterfinalists: Shs6m

Round of 16: Shs3m

Round of 32: Shs2m

Uganda Cup finals

1971: Coffee United 2-1 Simba

1972–75: Competition not held

1976: Gangama United (Mbale Heroes) 0–0 Coffee United (pens. 4–2)

1977: Simba w/o Nytil

1978: Nsambya Old Timers 1-0 Uganda Commercial Bank (UCB)

1979: KCC (now KCCA) w/o UCB

1980: KCCA 2-0 Maroons

1981: Coffee United 1-1 UCB (pens. 5–4)

1982: KCC 1–0 Nile Breweries (abandoned)

1983: SC Villa 1-0 KCC

1984: KCC 3-2 Coffee United

1985: Express 3-1 KCC

1986: SC Villa 2-0 Tobacco

1987: KCC 1-0 SC Villa

1988: SC Villa 3-1 Express

1989: SC Villa 4-2 Express

1990: KCC 3-0 SC Villa

1991: Express 4-1 Nile Breweries

1992: Express 1-0 Nile Breweries

1993: KCC 2-1 Dairy Heroes (Mbale Heroes)

1994: Express 0–0 KCCA (pens. 4–3)

1995: Express 2-0 Posta

1996: Uganda Electricity Board (UEB) 1-0 Nile Breweries

1997: Express 4-1 UEB

1998: SC Villa 2-0 Simba

1999: Mbale Heroes 0–0 (aet) Lyantonde (pens. 3–0)

2000: SC Villa 1-0 Military Police

2001: Express 3-1 SC Villa

2002: SC Villa 2-1 Express

2002–03: Express 3-1 Police

2004: KCC 1–1 Express (pens. 3–2)

2005: URA 2-1 KCC

2006: Express 2-0 Maji

2006–07: Express 0–0 KCC (pens. 4–2)

2007–08: Victors 1-0 Kinyara FC

2008–09: SC Villa 2-1 URA

2009–10: Victors 1–1 Simba (pens. 5–4)

2010–11: Simba 2-1 URA

2011–12: URA 1-0 Bunamwaya (now Vipers)

2012–13: Victoria University 1–1 Vipers (pens. 5–3)

2013–14: URA 2–2 KCCA (pens. 4–2)

2014–15: SC Villa 3–0 KCCA

2015–16: Vipers 3–1 Onduparaka

2017: KCCA 2–0 Paidha Black Angels

2018: KCCA 1–0 Vipers

2019: Proline 1-1 Bright Stars (pens. 5–4)

2020: Not played due to Covid-19

2021: Vipers 8-1 Bul

2022: Bul 3-1 Vipers

Police road to the finals

Round of 64: ejected Aputuun

Round of 32: ejected Pajule Lions

Round of 16: ejected Ndejje University

Quarterfinals: ejected Bul

Semifinal: ejected Adjumani TC