Egypt seek uplift

The opening matches at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) have largely scrappy encounters but also unkind many North African sides.

Only Morocco celebrated a win, thanks to a late Sofiane Boufal goal against Ghana in Group C. Record seven-time winners Egypt surrendered 1-0 to Nigeria in Group D, while holders Algeria just failed to find a way past Sierra Leone in Group E.

And on Wednesday, Tunisia couldn’t fathom Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe’s decisions after he twice ended the match prematurely, eventually Mali winning 1-0 in Limbe.

Egypt’s coach Carlos Queiroz expressed his emotions in a row with angry fans upon the full-time whistle. The Pharaohs looked far from the most successful team in the history of this championship that they are.

“The performance in the first-half was very poor, and that’s the truth, we weren’t on the pitch,” Queiroz told beIN Sport after the game.

“We only started playing in the second-half. There’s no clear reason behind this failure and defeat against Nigeria.”

No room for error

And with the inevitable pressure from millions of fans back home in Cairo as well as the weight of expectation around star man Mohamed Salah, Queiroz has to find a way. The Portuguese coach has no room for error when his team meets Guinea-Bissau in Garoua tonight.

“There are still six points up for grabs against Sudan and Guinea-Bissau to qualify from the group,” he said.

The former Iran and Colombia coach needs to make some changes to improve the team’s ball transition and increase the efficiency of Salah up-front. Salah, Mostafa Mohamed and Omar Marmoush started up front against Nigeria but their attack wasn’t effective.

“He needs to use his players in the right positions, we have one of the best generations in Egyptian football,” argues Egyptian Tarek Talaat, a regular contributor for BBC Sport.

“Use Salah as a right winger, Mostafa Mohamed as a striker or Mohamed Sherif, and Zizo as a left winger. We can beat any team with that,” he added.

Zamalek attacking midfielder Zizo came on for Mahmoud ‘Trézéguet’ Hassan on 58 minutes and created an impact. And for quicker transition, box-to-box player Amr Al Solyia could be deployed in place of Hamdy Fathy at the heart of the pack.