Egypt seek uplift

The talisman. The Pharaohs will have to play a system that opens spaces for Salah to get their campaign rolling after their opening defeat. PHOTO/AFP

By  Allan Darren Kyeyune

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Egypt’s coach Carlos Queiroz expressed his emotions in a row with angry fans upon the full-time whistle

The opening matches at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) have largely scrappy encounters but also unkind many North African sides.
Only Morocco celebrated a win, thanks to a late Sofiane Boufal goal against Ghana in Group C. Record seven-time winners Egypt surrendered 1-0 to Nigeria in Group D, while holders Algeria just failed to find a way past Sierra Leone in Group E.

