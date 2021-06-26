Eight months on, Villa fans still wait for Promised Land

By Andrew Mwanguhya More by this Author

So, you are a Sports Club Villa fan. And after a decade-plus of upheaval in ownership, interim chairperson William Nkemba’s over two-year-old team calls a news conference to announce a new direction for the country’s most successful club. You sigh with relief!

Actually, it is understood that children of some founding members confronted their parents and forced them to the table with a proposal that every willing and dissenting party come together under community club ownership model as one.

It is October 13, 2020. With three club founding members in Eriab Kamya, Dan Lule and Fred ‘Guy’ Kawuma accompanying him at the Sheraton Hotel, Nkemba announces a – now - fresh community club, which would be owned by subscribed members of Villa.

Envisioned future

“Today,” he said, “We introduce and announce that the current and future fixed assets of Sports Club Villa shall be owned by the Villa Members Trust.”

The Trust, established under the Trustee Incorporation Act (CAP 165) as a body corporate, would have a board of up to 13 members from seven, who would be the custodians of club assets and members that have paid an annual subscription of Shs50,000.

That subscription would come with a season ticket for home games, as well as one vote for the club president every four years.

There would also be the higher house –the club Congress, which would comprise of 120 subscribed members at Shs1m each or thereabouts.

These would make the decisions that shape the club’s future, and it was announced that the inaugural one would be held at the close of last December after membership registration for the ongoing season was complete.

After that Congress, which is now eight months late, Villa would have the money and a fully functional secretariat with powers to run the club’s day-to-day affairs.

They would also be in a more appealing position for sponsors to pour themselves over, it was envisioned.

The challenge, though, is that the promises have largely remained at Sheraton, where registration also saw Fufa president Moses Magogo, a long-time club fan, subscribe at number 100.

The trials, frustrations

It has since been further frustrations for subscribed and unsubscribed fans alike, who have witnessed a second part of the season serve them a largely unambitious team on the pitch.

Split camps among players and coaches alike have characterised Villa’s season, with the disconnect between Nkemba’s management style, or lack of, and the fans expectations so evident it can be seen in the dark of the night.

After three years of interim status, you could safely argue that the Nkemba team is where it is not supposed to be.

After the would-have-been Congress last December, a working committee to run the club would have been instituted and a polling date for the club president and their exexecutive team announced.

The delayed Congress has left a leadership vacuum, with Nkemba himself a scarce commodity to media, the team and fans because, he has said before, of the club legend’s other busy engagements. Phone communication is hardly his strongest point.

Yes, Villa CEO Shawn Mubiru has the title but is hardly empowered with the resources to carry out his duties well. But he dismisses Nkemba’s unavailability as an issue.

“We have a website where all our communications are channelled for our fans,” he told SCORE, “And when I want the chairman, I get him.”

The struggle to run the team, including ringing friends and connected club fans to bail them out now and again, must sometimes make Mubiru more frustrated than the fans he has to convince all is well. But he can explain.

“The fans and friends who help the club do it out of love,” Mubiru assured.

Some of the players have gone for up to a year without pay, while those that signed new contracts only got their arrears cleared for them to put pen to paper.

Fans have also attributed lack of ambition on the pitch to coaches not being challenged enough by the appointing authority.

Those close to the coaching set-up also claim that the technical team lacks a freshness about them, and only rely on current and old.

“They have zero scouting strategy,” claimed an inside source.

Congress delays

Villa’s trials cannot be exhaustively discussed, yet it all points back to Nkemba and his team offering a way forward but being unenthused to implement it.

So, why exactly has the process dragged? Sources inside the club point to camps pulling the ropes.

Those close to Nkemba, Franco Mugabe and Hajj Mandela, three of the board of trust members, say the aforementioned are managing the process delicately so that they carefully arrive at people who buy their ideas to pay the Shs1m and be part of the Congress.

Another group, said to have Dennis Mbidde – who has not hidden his ambitions to lead Villa – and top people at Fufa are also said to be the ones that have been pushing Nkemba to hold the Congress fast.

Actually, this group wants it so badly they had to recently advance – in fulfilment of their pledge towards the rebuilding – about Shs30m to hold Congress, money which this newspaper can confirm was wired directly from Fufa to SC Villa account – which in itself raises accountability issues. Was it money from an individual or from the FA?

Back to the Congress, some claim that last December it became increasingly difficult to hold because of the country’s General Elections as some of the organisers were busy electioneering.

However, CEO Mubiru says the coronavirus pandemic also did not help their cause, but assures the Congress will definitely happen before the 2021/22 season.

“Getting to the Congress is a process,” explained Mubiru, “But what I can tell you is we have finalised the modalities to hold the Congress. The pandemic affected us financially and sportingly.

“Everything you touched needed money. So we had to decide that with what we have, what do we do first? So we decided on branding (website) and jerseys, which we also launched digitally.”

Villa are targeting to raise at least Shs500m from members and Congress and at least use half of that to clear arrears. The struggling giants remain the most successful club side, but their last of the 16 record league titles came in 2004.

Highs and lows

SC Villa’s mixed season

Despite starting the season with a huge promise taking the club back to the community, the seemingly endemic troubles at Villa Park reared their claws.

From showing up in tired jerseys whose numbers and names were writtern with markers, it emerged that the club had not been paying players for more than a year. Club captain Asuman Harishe Kihogo was suspended for revealing his plight to the media.

On the pitch, Villa reached the last eight of Uganda Cup and are 10th in the league on 36 points with three matches to play in the now suspended season.

The team also rebranded with a complete set of playing kit.

