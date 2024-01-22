Ejiet hopes to impress in Rwanda after joining Gisagara

Allan Ejiet is the latest Ugandan player to switch from Uganda National Volleyball League to Rwanda.

The receiver-attacker has sealed a deal to join Rwandan champions Gisagara Volleyball Club from five-time league winners KAVC.

He joins Thon Maker and Gideon Angiro, who left Sport-S and UCU Doves, respectively, to join Rwanda Energy Group (REG) at the end of the first round.

Heralded as the next big thing in Ugandan volleyball, Ejiet will now step out of his comfort zone to a place far away from home to forge a meaningful career on the volleyball court.

Daudi Okello and Cuthbert Malinga are Uganda’s biggest exports at the moment, and Ejiet, just like Gideon Angiro, will be looking to raise to the same level in the not-so-distant future.

Next Step

Having played for KAVC the last two seasons, the 21-year-old will have his first stint beyond the borders with hopes of elevating his game to reach the paid ranks in Europe.

“It’s been my dream to play outside Uganda, and I will give it my all to help my new team,” Ejiet told Score in an exclusive interview.

Gisagara, coached by former OBB tactician Lawrence Yakan, won the league last season but lost the core of the team, forcing them to look around for available talent on the market.

Ejiet, who made the Volleyball Cranes team as a Senior Four student in 2019, featured for the nation at the 2021 CAVB African Nations Championship in Kigali, Rwanda, and that remains the biggest outing in his young career thus far.

He hopes to use the opportunity presented to him to impress scouts so he can get a chance to play beyond Africa.

“The goal is to play outside Africa to represent my country. We have the talent, and I want to become an inspiration to other upcoming players.”

Tough decision

With KAVC being his home, Ejiet has had to make the tough decision of leaving the Lugogo-based outfit to play volleyball far away from home.

The first-year Bachelor of Business Administration student at Kyambogo University will have to find a schedule that allows him to study in Uganda and play semi-professional volleyball in Rwanda at the same time.

“I shared my school schedule with them, and they agreed. We discussed it so that it favours me,” Ejiet revealed.

Gisagara’s Yakan confirmed to Score that the player will be allowed enough time to focus on his studies and only play when needed by the club.

“It has been tough for me to decide because of the love I have for KAVC because it has been home to me.”

The pressure for results is immense in Rwanda, and Gisagara will expect nothing short of great performances from one of Uganda’s most prized assets when the season gets underway.

Meanwhile, KAVC will be looking to improve their ranking in the second round, having ended the first in fourth place with a 5-3 record and 15 points.

KAVC, inspired by Ejiet, finished second in the regular season last year before falling to UCU Doves in the semifinals.