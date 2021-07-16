Empty stands robs Africa Cup of spirit

By Deus Bugembe More by this Author

The local rugby fan base has had to bear with the frustration of watching the international season unfold away from the venues. Fans have been prohibited from accessing Kyadondo Rugby Grounds on matchdays as part of the standard operating procedures to combat the spread Covid-19.

If you have been to Kyadondo or Legends rugby clubs for the national side games, the experience hits different.

The electric atmosphere brought by full capacity attendances gets the players going. However, the Rugby Africa Cup pool C opener against Ghana last Saturday had the Rugby Cranes in the fight on their own without the 16th player in the stands.

“It’s now the new normal and we miss the fans, we love playing in their presence but we have no option but to play without them. I’m they are behind us all the way from wherever they watch,” Cranes captain Ivan Magomu told SCORE.

Lukewarm atmosphere

On days like last Saturday after Uganda convincingly beat Ghana 53-12, the ideal climax would be fans flocking the pitch to meet players and share photo moments, hugs and high fives flying around.

It was all replaced by distant waves and gestures between players and the few media personnel, Uganda Rugby Union (URU) officials and Kyadondo Rugby Grounds staff who were granted access.

There were no fitting celebrations. The same applied for the girls when they came up against Zimbabwe for their first game on Wednesday afternoon.

Backrow Byron Oketayot made his Cranes debut in 2016 before a full Legends Rugby Club. It was a new experience for him having moved from Gulu to Kampala a few weeks before.

He had been playing for Gulu Elephants and had never witnessed such a crowd. Playing without fans on Saturday was another new experience for Oketayot but it did not have an impact on him although he thinks the fans’ presence helps the team as a whole.

“I was not really affected because we train without fans and I easily adapt to new surroundings,” Oketayot relayed to SCORE.

Rugby fans at a game in the past. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

“But sometimes when your confidence is low, you need that morale boosting from the fans as some players gain from it.

“I think we would have even played way better as a team if we had the fans around and we cannot wait to have them back.”

Playing with fans can work for or against a team. With them, there is lots of pressure to perform but at the same time it can bring more energy to the game.

‘No big deal’

Fullback Adrian Kasito, who was named Man of the Match in the last weekend’s opening encounter, is known as “The man with ice in his veins” because of his ability to go through any storm.

He definitely prefers fans chanting in the stands and had vivid memories of being cheered on in 2017 when he scored the try to win Uganda the Africa Men’s Sevens Cup at Legends.

To Kasito, playing before empty stands was not a big deal.

“I’m used to it, we have been to many tournaments without fans. It was anormal experience for me but not for everyone on the team, maybe because I focused on the game and did not think about the fans,” he explained.

The Rugby Cranes and their Lady counterparts return to an empty Kyadondo tomorrow Against Algeria and Zimbabwe respectively.

