England’s Big Six backed down but ESL fight isn’t over

As the sun dipped below the roof-line of Stamford Bridge something strange began to happen.

The birds flew backwards through the sky, the cats barked, the trees turned a tangerine hue, and Roman Abramovich became, at a stroke, the protector of the people’s game, enemy of the elites, the oligarch of the masses.

Abramovich took the first step in what looked, within the hour, like the most chaotic of retreats, instructing Chelsea’s executive to draw up paperwork withdrawing from the European Super League.

It is of course tempting to wonder exactly how such a decision arose, and what kind of consultation was required to take it. And in reality before too much, or indeed any credit is handed down it is worth pointing out it was the same Abramovich who authorised Chelsea to do the exact opposite just three days earlier.

Either way, this was a case of a man known for looking notably unimpressed by most things taking a look at the collapsing edifice around him and thinking: “Right, this is done.”

Chelsea’s news had been accompanied by similar rumbles from Manchester City, last to join of the English clubs, and apparently also spooked by the reality of exactly what kind of a power grab this was turning out to be.

There were already rumours from Spain of at least two of those involved also feeling the sting and by the end of the night all the English clubs had withdrawn. Announced late on Sunday in a startlingly ham-fisted release, the ESL really does seem to be in retreat, at least in its current form.

There will be rejoicing in the short term.

Rightly so: we have had a glimpse here into the darkness on the other side, the world that lies at the final extension, not that far down our current path, of what football has allowed itself to become. It is a chilling little tableau. But also a case of the house lights coming up, of looking around, a little startled, and realising exactly where you’re sitting.

And this is what football’s actual owners, the supporters whose lives are entwined with these clubs, the regulators and governing bodies must take from this issue.

It has been heartening to feel energy, the sense of ownership, of community roused by this sudden presentation of the facts of where we are. But make no mistake this is simply a retreat, a moment of ceasefire, a phoney peace.

There is a theory the amateurishness, the basic weirdness of the ESL’s proposals indicate this was never really an absolute or finished proposal in the first place, but a gambit designed to shock. What kind of super league is this anyway, with 15 teams, three of them from London? Really? What kind of owner springs this on the world, on their own employees, their own captive, loving audience, without comfort, consultation or mitigation?

What kind of person who has ever existed in what passes for the normal world fronts up this power grab with – seriously – a statement from a Glazer, and expects to be greeted with intrigued excitement? This was, and still is, a strange, bodged set of proposals – if, that is, they are to be taken as a serious proposition in the first place.

The alternative seems more likely. This was a piece of extreme posturing, a flexing of the overclass muscles. No doubt plenty of those involved wanted this to go through at first pass. But so much of it makes no sense.

What incentive is there for the state of Abu Dhabi to go along with this? Does the world’s richest per capita nation need the money? Yes, Uefa have been enemies. But when your ownership of a football club is essentially a soft power PR exercise, the urge to carry on with a coup d’état is likely to be diminished by this level of toxicity.

The same goes for Abramovich, who also doesn’t need the cash, who does know a bit about joining any powerful cartel going, but who has so much less motivation to go through with this than, say, Barcelona, who are simply terrified by their own debts, their own avarice, their own contorted state.

This opinion article by Barney Ronay was published by the Guardian UK. @barneyronay