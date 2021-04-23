Entebbe takes experience to course as Singleton tees-off

By Allan Darren Kyeyune More by this Author

The Entebbe Singleton Match-play Challenge is known to be the most electric amateur golf knock-out showpiece in Uganda.

Maintaining that standard is obviously going to be tedious for Entebbe Golf Club (EGC) this year because of the prevailing Covid-19 restrictions.

However, EGC is hoping to ensure the pomp on and off the course is kept intact when the Singleton Challenge Season V tees-off with a qualifying round at the par-71 course today.

“We are picking up from where we left off,” said EGC vice-captain Rita Apell.

“Last year, we had to pause the event from March and managed to complete the fourth edition once locked down was eased in October. This year we are kicking off a bit late due to delayed sponsorship confirmation.”

Lucrative prize intact

EGC has been smart enough to retain platinum sponsor Uganda Breweries under brand Singleton and RwandAir, thereby keeping the top prize – a fully sponsored trip for the overall winners at the November 27 final will travel to next year’s Dubai Desert Classic event.

But Entebbe is cautious. To maintain social distancing, the field for the qualifier has been reduced to just 200 players and to meet the curfew rules, the 19th Hole prize-giving ceremony, that is christened Caribbean style, will start early.

“We will be taking the Singleton experience to the course. Of course, we also have the 19th Hole action starting at 3pm and ending at 7:30pm,” added Uganda Ladies Golf Union (ULGU) vice-president Apell.

Apell will partner with ULGU president Anne Abeja and both have their handicap indices at 12.

Advertisement

However, most attention will be on holders Innocent Nahabwe and Luwum Adoch who will be hoping to make the cut for the desired 64 pairings today.

Season itinerary

Apr 24: Qualification Round

May 29: Round One (64 pairings)

Jun 26: Round Two (32 pairings)

Jul 24: Round Three (16 pairings)

Aug 21: Quarterfinals (8 pairings)

Oct 30: Semi-finals

Nov 27: Final

Tournament notebook

Edition: 5th

Venue: Par-71 Entebbe Course

Field: 200 players

Platinum Sponsor: Singleton

Gold Sponsors: NCBA Bank, DStv, RwandAir, Toyota, L. Victoria Hotel, Ryders Lounge, Case Medicare Entebbe

dkyeyune@ug.nationmedia.com