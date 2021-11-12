Ethiopia give free-scoring Uganda timely football lesson

Uganda’s fifth goal in the 5-1 win over Burundi on the opening day of the Cecafa U-20 Women Championship at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru, made it 100 goals for Ayub Khalifa as a national team coach.

It took Khalifa 17 matches, 14 for the U-17 national team and three for the U-20s, in five different competitions to reach the feat. Of the goals; 85 were scored in three U-17 competitions while the 15 come from two U-20 engagements including the World Cup qualification matches against Kenya.

The goals have been shared among 14 squad members, including goalkeeper Daphine Nyayenga who scored a penalty against host Mauritius in the 2019 Cosafa U-17 Women Championship.

The majority of the goals came within six yards of the opponents’ goal after beautiful passing sequences. This shows Khalifa’s preference for his players to starve opponents of the ball by passing it from one end of the pitch to the other.

There are some setpieces, especially direct freekicks and penalties, and others where the forwards burst past defenders with pace, energy and purpose. These depict the freedom allowed to the players to trust their instincts in the final third of the pitch.

By the time Uganda faced Ethiopia in the final match of the Cecafa U-20 round robin, Khalifa was 16 goals into his next century of goals and despite an earlier admission that Ethiopia looked better at imposing the style of play that Uganda crave so much, Khalifa stuck to form albeit with a slight concentration to focus on breaking away at breakneck speed each time Ethiopia lost possession.

Fortune favours the brave and Uganda did take the game to Ethiopia. The midfield trio of Shakirah Nyinagahirwa, Shamirah Nalugya and Hadijah Nandago managed to stop Ethiopia from finding comfort in possession.

Zaina Nandede, who seemed to have come into her element in this tourney, excited fans on the right wing.

Margaret Kunihira on the left and captain Fauzia Najjemba as striker looked a dangerous set up from the get go and Uganda scored twice in the first half to lead 2-0 after also getting Ethiopia goalkeeper Eyerusalem Lorato sent off.

But Ethiopia knew Uganda would revert to passive possession in the second half to protect the lead so the former switched to exposing Uganda’s backline with the pace of Ariet Odong.

In a bid to salvage something from the match, Ethiopia coach Firew Hailegebral brought on winger Odong for defender Bizuayehu Tadesse. His playmaking midfielder Nyabouny Yien dropped into the backline, where she orchestrated play away from Uganda’s man markers in midfield.

“We had asked our three midfielders to cut out each of their midfielders but I think when she dropped deeper, we forgot about what she could do,” Khalifa admitted.

With Yien having time on the ball, Ethiopia got the opportunities not only to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat but to also expose a few things that Khalifa will need to take care of before next month’s third round of the U-20 Women World Cup qualifiers in which Uganda takes on South Africa.

Nyayenga’s struggles

Goalkeeper Nyayenga seemed to struggle every time Ethiopia shot from the distance or floated the ball into space in her box. It is a weakness that she has had over time but has been rarely exposed as at U-17 level, this side conceded only six goals in 14 matches.

At U-20 level, she has already conceded seven goals in half the games – two of those from the distance.

Uganda cannot get her the competition she needs to raise her level in the remaining three weeks but goalkeeping coach Mubarak Kiberu definitely has a tough job on his hands.

Defence all over the place

Stella Musubika played 12 matches for Khalifa at U-17 level before she damaged her cruciate ligaments in early 2020.

Uganda never lost a match with her calmness at the back even against heavyweights like Zambia, Tanzania, Ethiopia and South Africa. It is a shame that she is yet to recover or get the best possible treatment more than a year later.

Her first match away from the team was a 2-1 defeat to Tanzania in the U-17 World Cup qualifiers but little has been said of how much she was missed because Uganda still ousted Tanzania and was on another run of six wins at U-20 level before Ethiopia ran us ragged.

Her replacements; first Gloria Namugerwa, Grace Aluka and now Aisha Nantongo all love a physical battle but are not as assured in possession or good at organisation.

At some point in the second half, Khalifa threw on a fifth defender in Asia Nakibuuka to compliment the waning efforts of Nantongo and her central partner Biira Naddunga plus fullbacks Samalie Nakacwa and Sumaya Komuntale.

But the efforts were all in vain as what Uganda lacked was organisation and not numbers at the back. Ethiopia kept breaking through.

Uganda only as strong as their first XI

The defence struggled mostly because by the time the Ethiopian wave came, forwards Nandede, Kunihira and Nandago were too burnt out to keep tracking their opponents owing to their first half exploits.

Their respective replacements Catherine Nagadya, Nakibuuka and Zaitun Namaganda struggled too. In fact Nagadya was later withdrawn for Harima Kanyago in a decision that showed how out of character Khalifa’s 64th minute change to bring her on for Nandede was.

Khalifa has always insisted on “not changing a winning team” and his substitutions are normally late but the take away from the tournament is that his fringe players will need more minutes, especially in games when he has comfortable leads, for the whole team to rock with match fitness in tougher games.

In the end Khalifa, who had lost just one inconsequential match – in a two-legged U-17 World Cup qualifier against Tanzania – in 20 games as a national team coach will be thankful for the timely lessons Ethiopia offered.

“We were not used to losing so we will take the reality check and show we can bounce back,” Khalifa said.

Khalifa’s 100 goals for Uganda

Cosafa U-17 2019:

46 goals in five matches

Cecafa U-17 2019:

28 goals in five matches

U-17 World Cup Qualifiers:

11 goals in four matches (85 goals for the U-17 women’s national team. Uganda conceded just six goals in all 14 games)

U-20 World Cup Qualifiers 2021:

10 goals in two games

Cecafa U-20 2021:

Five goals

*15 goals scored to make century

*Uganda conceded four goals in the three matches

Countries that conceded the 100

Comoros 20

Kenya 12

Botswana 12

Mauritius 11

Djibouti 11

Eriteria 10

Burundi 9

Tanzania 7

Ethiopia 5

South Africa 2

Zambia 1



Uganda’s goal scorers