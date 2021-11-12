Ethiopia give free-scoring Uganda timely football lesson

The jewel in the team. Najjemba has been one of the most outstanding players in Khalifa’s set up. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

  • The goals have been shared among 14 squad members, including goalkeeper Daphine Nyayenga who scored a penalty against host Mauritius in the 2019 Cosafa U-17 Women Championship

Uganda’s fifth goal in the 5-1 win over Burundi on the opening day of the Cecafa U-20 Women Championship at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru, made it 100 goals for Ayub Khalifa as a national team coach.
It took Khalifa 17 matches, 14 for the U-17 national team and three for the U-20s, in five different competitions to reach the feat. Of the goals; 85 were scored in three U-17 competitions while the 15 come from two U-20 engagements including the World Cup qualification matches against Kenya.

