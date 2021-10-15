Excitement grips Soroti with 7s circuit in town

By Deus Bugembe More by this Author

The National Guinness 7s Series makes its third stop of the campaign today in Soroti. It is the first the town will be hosting a sports event of this calibre.

Hosting side, Soroti Rangers, will have the residents’ backing but it’s the stars coming to town that will take all the attention.

“There are many rugby fans here who follow the game at heart. They know the best players in the country and we cannot wait to have them playing at our home. We only see them on television and newspapers but they are coming to our backyard,” Soroti Rangers chairman Paul Achoroi told SCORE.

For Soroti, hosting a circuit is something they have prayed for and they finally have one. It is more than just rugby but hope for every rugby enthusiast not only in Soroti but the entire Teso Region.

“It’s also an opportunity for our players to gain some exposure by playing against the best players,” added Achoroi.

Preparations have been in high gear as Soroti prepares to show local rugby their potential. The mileage that comes with hosting a circuit comes with a load of dividends according to Achoroi.

The chairman expects a big crowd and he also hopes today’s events will change some parents’ perception of the game.

“We need more youngsters playing the game but it cannot happen without authorisation from the parents. Some think it’s a rough game played by only the big and strong. I hope they show up and see how beautiful it is,” he said.

Advertisement

Title Race

Betway Kobs will want to add a third circuit win after successes at the Mileke 7s and in Gulu last week.

They are flying and both Stanbic Pirates and Heathens need to do something about it before the men in blue run away with it.

If Kobs take the day, they only need another win to defend their title.

After Soroti, the games head to Pirates’ home, Kings Park, in Byeyogerere where Kobs will do all it takes to seal the deal from there at the expense of their rivals and closest competitors.

[email protected] nationmedia. com