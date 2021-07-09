Express are champions again – enjoy it, for it is never guaranteed

By Moses Banturaki More by this Author

I I have been with Express for 40 years. I have followed them from “Wembley”, through Bukesa, Kanyanya, Wankulukulu and everywhere in between. And that was just for club training.

There was a time I never missed their games. I did not always have the entrance fee. So, on good days it was the generosity of strangers that got us beyond the turnstiles of Nakivubo Stadium. And on bad ones it was Blue Room, a building on Namirembe road whose rooftop offered uninterrupted views of the Nakivubo playing turf. Those were the 80s.

Then I grew up, and my fortunes changed. My passion didn’t though. I still went to every game only this time in a reversed role as that generous stranger to many young fans. I have been to 4pm kick-offs in Mbale and back in Kampala for dinner, which always meant driving irresponsibly. I have cast stones at ‘unfavourable’ refereeing decisions and the loss of dignity induced by embarrassing scorelines. And despite what more younger readers believe, teargas is not a recent introduction to these streets. Those were the 90s.

Oh the 90s. It was a time when George Simwogerere, Fred Tamale, Kefa Kisala, James Odoch, Robert Aloro and Richard Kirumira were all in their prime – a time when Kyambadde was still called William. To be honest the three league championships registered then don’t do justice to this golden era. We should have won the 1995 Africa Club trophy too.

But that Abu Kigenyi slip was a turning point in more ways than one. We would go on to win the league the following year, but those dying minutes of a game in which we played eventual champions Orlando Pirates off the park, represent the beginning of the journey downhill.

There have been times of success since, but mostly fleeting. We did win the league again in 2012 but everyone knew that was a fluke. We were a club lurching from one crisis to another, toying with insolvency and relegation in equal measure. That we won the league amidst all this speaks more of the collective mediocrity of football in Uganda then, than it does of Express’ anything.

So why was Express this way for so long? It could be said that this was not exclusive to them, and that Ugandan football lived with one foot in the grave for decades. But the difference is that while other clubs made attempts to turn around, Express was happy to just strut around like it was 1995. And I believe this was because the club was radar-less.

While everyone was happy to leverage the club’s rich heritage, none would take responsibility for the shambles. As such, Express’ wounds were self-inflicted – visited upon the club by those whose duty it was to guide and yet who selfishly burdened the club with the weight of careerism and small-time politics.

Then sometime in 2018 the club snapped out of its deep slumber. It has been three years of false dawns, drastic changes, and everything in between. Bottom line though is that even if there is always room for improvement, becoming league champions was always the logical conclusion of all the efforts by everyone at the club – from the leadership, through the playing staff, to the fans.

Of course, I would have preferred a much better set of circumstances during which to be crowned champions. But as a long-suffering fan who has lived with the ebb and flow of Express’ fortunes, I am wise enough to know success is neither guaranteed nor interminable. So, I shall enjoy it, regardless.

