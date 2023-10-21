Express ponder post-Kayiwa era

While clawing KCCA into submission at Lugogo in their last league match, Express didn't even require forward and skipper Allan Kayiwa's helping hand.

But for the remaining StarTimes Uganda Premier League League span, they will inevitably miss a set-piece specialist, born-leader, protagonist and assists provider now that he has cut ties with the Red Eagles for good.

"It been a toughest time for me to say such a thing (quitting the club) but whoever judges me, remember I will always be a Red Eagle. Thanks so much Express nd everyone at the club and now it’s time to start a new chapter. I wish everyone the best," revealed Kayiwa who scored 13 goals (the highest in the league) as Express finished tenth on the log last season.

Truth be told, Kayiwa's brief stay at Wankulukuku was a somewhat remarkable by Ugandan standards - scoring 15 goals in 23 matches with five assists and four man-of-the-match performances.

Eyes on Waigona

Now that Kayiwa is starting a new chapter as a pro in Ethiopia, all creative hopes and goals will fall on to new recruit isaac Waigona, who has hit the ground running since joining from Busoga United.

Luckily for Waigona, attack-minded players; Ramsay Kawooya, Andrew Kawooya, Alpha Ssali, Hussein Ssenoga and Nigerian Jonathan Agoucha seem ready to also carry the weight.

Against Joseph Mutyaba's Soltilo Bright Stars at Wankulukuku today, Red Eagles boss James Odoch expects his charges to build on the KCCA emphatic victory and increase their seven points from three matches.

"I was particularly Impressed by Kawooya (Ramsay)'s midfield contribution for a boy just beginning life in the top flight.

"Should he repeat the same form against Bright Stars, expect us to be dominant and soon we will be moving on from Kayiwa," Odoch told Score.

Kawooya had KCCA midfielders Silva Gui, Elvis Mwanje and Joel Sserunjogi for lunch and had the adoring spectators chanting his name as he orchestrated attacks from deep and with self assurance.

Odoch will better pray that new skipper Arthur Kigundu remains injury-free to spur the team in Kayiwa's absence.

Bright Stars that shocked Express 2-0 in the reverse fixture last season at Wankulukuku, are yet to sample victory in the first three matches against Wakiso Giants, URA and Bul.

"We conceded soft goals against Bul at home and URA and we have worked on that before we face Express. Expect a different,hungry and attacking Bright Stars on Saturday (today)," new head coach Joseph Mutyaba pledged.

Unresolved tax queries

Since the death of coach Sam Timbe before the season start, the rumour mill has never stopped linking URA with a new head coach.

The sole Gaddafi win, sandwiched by draws with UPDF and Bright stars reportedly got top management looking for stand-in coach Fred Muhumuza's replacement.