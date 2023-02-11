Express seek new lease of life in second phase

At Wankulukuku, everything is possible.Express can at any time put in a convincing shift that can fool you that they are StarTimes Uganda Premier League contenders.

On the next outing, they can be a side devoid of morale to be on the table of men.

The 2020 league winners sit as low as ninth on the log with 17 points from 14 matches at the resumption of the second round yet hope is still at its highest that everything is possible.

In fact they have bolstered their squad with a couple of January signings including winger Frank Ssenyondo (Wakiso Giants), left back Ismail Kawawulo (Maroons),goalkeeper Ronald Mutebi (Blacks Power), midfielder Jamal Alimansi (Kataka), winger Martin Opolot (free agent) and journeyman forward Boban Zirintusa (free agent).

These are expected to breathe new life in the season ambitions.

As they welcome Frank Ssenyondo's UPDF this Saturday at Wankulukuku, the Red Eagles camp is reportedly in disarray over unpaid salary arrears and a couple of players have skipped recent training sessions.

Express coach James Odoch prefers to concentrate on pitch matters.

"We noticed areas of concern that we have to work on before facing UPDF after the 2-1 win over Kajjansi United in the Uganda Cup.

"We are ready to collect maximum points at home and close in at the top especially if our forward line becomes sharper," Odoch told Score.

The goals have suddenly dried out for lead marksman Allan Kayiwa while his partners in crime Joseph Akwandanaho and Marvin Oshaba are also struggling to make an impact this season.

Loose canons

Clashes between Express and UPDF have always been pulsating and close affairs that have yielded just two wins for the former in the last seven encounters.

It was a 1-all draw between the two sides in the first round meet at Bombo Barracks but the Soldiers have since sank to 13th on the table with just 10 points.

Just like the Red Eagles that have netted only 12 goals in the league, Ssenyondo's side have managed a paltry 11 whilst conceding 26.

UPDF have not rested on their laurels in the January transfer window to avoid flirting with the red zone, they have brough in Moses Kiggundu (Super Cubs) Derrick Were (Soltilo Bright Stars), Oscar Lele Aluma (Onduparaka), Arafat Galiwango (URA), Mike Aciga (Young Simba), Bernard Muwanga (free agent)

Munir Said (Onduparaka) Muwadda Mawejje (Rwamagana City), Gerald Kimuli (Booma), Stephen Othieno (Blacks Power) and Martin Senkooto ( Arua Hill).

Almost half a new team that should kickstart their redemption starting with the Eagles scalp today.

At Kakindu Stadium, Jackson Magera's SC Villa will be out to improve their 25 points tally in fifth position against Wasswa Bbosa's on and off Gaddafi.

Faltering URA are in Arua to face Onduparaka at the Green Light Stadium in a tricky match.



STARTIMES UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE

Fixtures

Express vs. UPDF, Muteesa II Stadium-Wankulukuku

Live on Fufa TV (2pm)

Gaddafi vs. SC Villa, Kakindu, Live on Sanyuka Prime TV (4pm)