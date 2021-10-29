Express test Vipers, Robertinho mettle

By ELVIS SENONO More by this Author

Much has been said of the starts StarTimes Uganda Premier League (UPL) champions Express and that of some of their challengers like Vipers have made.

For Vipers, they go into today’s game against Express as only one of two teams left with a perfect record having won their first two games with seven goals and none conceded.

Express lost their first two games after failing to climb the Arua Hill in a 2-0 home reverse before falling 1-0 away to UPDF. They, however, earned their first points in a 1-0 away win to Bul to avenge their Uganda Cup semifinal loss.

“We had planned for the win, our strategy last season was to always score first and we did just that. We hope this continues in the next games but overall this is huge for boosting our confidence,” said Express assistant coach James Odoch after victory over Bul.

Inside game plan

But under his boss Wasswa Bbosa, who is serving the second of a three-game touchline ban, little has changed about their approach of preferring to react to what their opponents have to offer rather than playing on the front foot.

That approach is expected to pose the first serious test for new Vipers coach Robertinho Oliveira when the two teams meet at the Betway Muteesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku this afternoon.

The one-time capped Brazilian coach has so far overseen four games, winning the delayed Uganda Cup after the first two before extending his run in the UPL.

Robertinho has also made no secret of the fact that he wants his team to dominate games particularly through their high press.

He has so far been rewarded with results with last season’s league top scorer Yunus Sentamu continuing his rich vein of form by scoring four times in his first game this season against Wakiso Giants.

“I will try to carry on like that, to finish the good job of the team. It’s always nice to be in the club’s history and we play football to make our history, so I am pleased to help the team win and obviously to score these four goals,” Sentamu said after his haul.

Sentamu’s strike partner Caesar Manzoki has also scored in the two opening league games to underline the potency of Vipers, who are even yet to field Paul Mucureezi and Dan Sserunkuma.

